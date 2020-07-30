Today saw the start of a new mission of exploration to the Red Planet. The Planetary Society congratulates the thousands of people around the United States and the world who made it happen.

The rocket and the rover were built here, on Earth. It challenged thousands of people here, on Earth, to work together and enable this mission of peaceful exploration. And in the midst of a global pandemic, it gave people here, on Earth, a reminder of how we can persevere against the odds. These are trying times, but human curiosity is persistent—we remain capable of great things.

The Perseverance rover is an affordable, high-priority scientific mission. But it is only the start of an unprecedented campaign to return carefully-curated samples of the Martian surface back to Earth. We will work to ensure NASA and its international partners have the support and resources to achieve this grand effort.