Planetary Radio • Oct 09, 2026
Space Policy Edition: What does “science as a service” really mean?
On This Episode
Britney Schmidt
Board of Directors of The Planetary Society; Associate Professor, Astronomy, Earth and Atmospheric Sciences, Cornell University
Jack Kiraly
Chief of Advocacy for The Planetary Society
Casey Dreier
Chief of Space Policy for The Planetary Society
Can you buy science the way you buy a rocket launch? NASA is exploring the idea of “science as a service,” asking industry how commercial companies could provide scientific data and capabilities for Earth science, space weather, and astrophysics. But the concept isn’t new. It’s the latest chapter in a four-decade effort to commercialize space science that stretches back to the brief, troubled privatization of Landsat in the 1980s. Casey Dreier is joined by Jack Kiraly, chief of advocacy for The Planetary Society, and Britney Schmidt, planetary scientist, astrobiologist, and Planetary Society board member, to unpack what commercial science services can and can’t deliver.
Related Links
- NASA RFI: Advancement of “Science as a Service (SaaS)” for NASA and Commercial Partners
- NASA has Underspent on Research and Analysis for 15 Years - Eos
- What happens now that comments have been submitted on the devastating OMB rules?
- Save NASA Science Action Hub
- Subscribe to the monthly Space Advocate newsletter