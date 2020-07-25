Selected Historical Resources
Mission Documents and Publications
- The Galileo Messenger (1981 - 1995)
- The Voyager Bulletin (1977 - 1998)
- JPL Universe (1998 - 2005)
- Planetary missions press kits
- Cosmos 1 solar sail CD
Historical NASA Funding Documentation
- NASA Spending & Budget Data, 1958 - current, including future projections (Google Spreadsheet or Excel spreadsheet)
- Historical NASA Budget Requests and Legislation, 1959 - current
Selected complete data sets
From Galileo:
From Voyager: