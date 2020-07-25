Voyager Mission Status Bulletin Archives
From 1977 to 1990, the Voyager Mission Status Bulletin kept scientists and space enthusiasts informed about the twin Voyager spacecraft through an intermittently printed newsletter that ran to 99 issues. A final, 100th issue was published in 1998. Space fan (and pack rat!) Tom Faber kept his collection and, in 2010, scanned them and sent them to The Planetary Society. We are delighted to host these important historical documents here, and thank Mr. Faber for his patience in scanning them. (Thanks to Betsy Wilson for the 100th.)
Each Mission Status Bulletin is in PDF format, scanned in black and white at 200 DPI, amounting to about 1 Megabyte per page. Bulletins 1 to 27 appear dark because they were printed on colored paper. The subsequent ones were printed on white but thinner paper. So far, Bulletins 1 to 80, covering the period from before launch to after Voyager 2's Uranus encounter, are online; the rest are coming soon.
Links take you to the PDF documents. Below each link is a listing of the section headings within each newsletter and of the photos, diagrams, and artworks printed along with the text. You may also download Zipped collections of the bulletins:
- Bulletins 1-18 (38 MB): Earth to Jupiter cruise phase, August 9, 1977 to April 7, 1978
- Bulletins 19-42 (62 MB): Voyager 1 Jupiter encounter, April 13, 1978 to May 11, 1979
- Bulletins 43-47 (18 MB): Voyager 2 Jupiter encounter, June 5 to July 30, 1979
- Bulletins 48-61 (41 MB): Voyager 1 Saturn encounter, September 12, 1979 to January 14, 1981
- Bulletins 62-67 (23 MB): Voyager 2 Saturn encounter, June 26 to October 12, 1981
- Bulletins 68-80 (37 MB): Voyager 2 Uranus encounter, April 10, 1985 to February 25, 1986
- Bulletins 81-100 (65 MB): Voyager 2 Neptune encounter and beyond, March 21, 1988 to June 6, 1990 plus July 1, 1998
We're also happy to share a copy of NASA EP-191, "The Voyager Flights to Jupiter and Saturn," which was printed by JPL in 1982. EP-191 includes dozens of huge full-color photos, presenting the best images and most fascinating science results from the Jupiter and Saturn encounters. It was scanned for us by Bill Leung.
No. 1, August 9, 1977
Mission Plan - Current Status - Jupiter - Saturn - Uranus
Diagram/Table: Voyager Spacecraft Features
No. 2, August 16, 1977
Current Status - Launch Day Activities
Diagram: Launch Profile for a Typical Titan/Centaur Two-Burn Mission Launch
No. 3, August 22, 1977
Status Summary - Current Status - Science Boom - Data Transmission - Gyros - Other Subsystems - VGR77-2 (Voyager 1)
Photo: Voyager 2 Launch August 20, 1977 10:29:45 a.m. EDT
No. 4, August 25, 1977
Current Status - Voyager 2 - VGR77-2 (Voyager 1) - TC-6 Launch Vehicle - Launch Vehicle Description
Diagram: Pitch, Roll, and Yaw Axes
DiagramL Titan III E / Centaur / Voyager Space Vehicle
No. 5, August 29, 1977
Status Summary - Current Status - Voyager 2 - VGR77-2 (Voyager 1)
Diagram: Voyager Spacecraft in Stowed Position
No. 6, September 1, 1977
Current Status - VGR77-2 (Voyager 1) - Launch Day Activities - Voyager 2 - Science instrument status
Table: Voyager Selected Trajectory Information (Typical)
No. 7, September 5, 1977
Status Summary - Current Status - Voyager 1 - Voyager 2
Photo: Voyager 1 Launch September 5, 1977 8:56:01 a.m. EDT
Diagrams: Voyager Trajectories
No. 8, September 14, 1977 (2pp)
Current Status - Voyager 1 - Voyager 2
Photo: The 64-meter antenna at Goldstone
No. 9, September 29, 1977 (2pp)
Summary - Update - Voyager 1 Trajectory Correction Maneuver, Video Playback, Science Instruments - Voyager 2 FDS Tree Switch, Trajectory Correction Maneuver, Science Instruments - Tracking and Data Acquisition - Near-Earth Facilities - Deep Space Network
Diagram: Deep Space Network Stations
No. 10, October 20, 1977 (2pp)
Summary - Mission Highlights - Comet Kohler Observation Opportunity - Hydrazine Conservation Studies - Voyager-Helios Cooperation - Visit by Prince Charles - Spacecraft Summary - Voyager 1 Video Playback, Trajectory Correction Maneuver 2 - Voyager 2 FDS Tree Switch, Trajectory Correction Maneuver 1, Deneb Acquisition - The Voyager Spacecraft: Part 1 - The Bus
Diagram: Voyager Spacecraft
No. 11, November 7, 1977 (2pp)
Summary - Update - Voyager 1 - Voyager 2 - Mission Highlights - Comet Kohler - Weilheim Tracking - Visit by Prince Charles
Photos: Bruce Murray with Prince Charles; Prince Charles reaches for button to send command to Voyager 1
No. 12, November 29, 1977 (2pp)
Summary - Update - Voyager 1 - Voyager 2 - The Voyager Spacecraft: Part 2 - High Gain Antenna
Diagram: "Catch-Up" (trajectory with respect to Earth, Mars, each other)
Diagram: High Gain Antenna Assembly
Table: Spacecraft-to-Earth Antenna Relationships
No. 13, January 5, 1978 (4pp)
Summary - Mission Highlights - Celestial Object Observed - Sequence Verification Tests - Update - Voyager 1 - Voyager 2 - The Voyager Spacecraft: Part 3 - Radioisotope Thermal Generators -
Diagrams: Spacecraft diagram; Heat Source for Radioisotope Thermoelectric Generator; Radioisotope Thermoelectric Generator
Photo: Model of Radioisotope Thermoelectric Generator Unit
Artworks: A Close Look at Jupiter; Passing Saturn; On to Uranus
No. 14, January 16, 1978 (2pp)
Photo: Earth and Moon
Diagram: Earth-to-Jupiter Mission Phases
No. 15, February 21, 1978 (2pp)
Summary - Update - Voyager 1 - Voyager 2 - The Voyager Spacecraft: Part 4 - Cosmic Ray Investigation
Photo: Cosmic Ray Instrument Package
Diagram: Spacecraft diagram
No. 16, March 1, 1978 (2pp)
Summary - Update - Voyager 1 Cruise Science Maneuver, Plasma Instrument, Scan Platform - Voyager 2
Photo: Plasma Instrument
Diagrams: Photopolarimeter
No. 17, March 24, 1978 (2pp)
It's Moving! Voyager 1 Scan Platform - Summary - Photopolarimeter - Plasma Instrument - High Gain Antenna Solid State Amplifier - Voyager 2
No. 18, April 7, 1978 (2pp)
Summary - Update - Voyager 1 Scan Platform - Voyager 2 Communications
Diagram: Halfway There (trajectory)
No. 19, April 13, 1978 (2pp)
Voyager 2 Reestablishes Communications - Voyager 1 Quiet - Summary
Photo: By Jove, It's Jupiter!
No. 20, May 4, 1978 (1p)
Summary - Update - Voyager 1 - Voyager 2
No. 21, June 27, 1978 (2pp)
Summary - Update - Voyager 1 Scan platform, Plasma Instrument, Pitch Thruster Test - Voyager 2 Backup Mission Load
Photo: Voyager 1 NAC images of Jupiter
No. 22, July 25, 1978 (4pp)
Summary - Update - Solar Conjunction - AACS Patch - The Voyager Spacecraft: Part 5 - Magnetic Fields Investigation - Solar Wind and Magnetospheres - Io Interaction - Saturn and Titan - Instrument Package
Art: Solar Wind
Diagram: Jupiter Flux Tube and Io Wake
Photos: Instrument Package, "Astromast" Magnetometer Boom
No. 23, September 5, 1978 (2pp)
Summary - One Year in Space... - Calibrations - Scan Platform - AACS Patch - Propellant Consumption
Photo: Atmospheric Changes at Jupiter
No. 24, October 2, 1978 (2pp)
Mission Highlights - Voyager 1 Clears Asteroid Belt; Voyager 2 Close Behind - Mark III Command System Implemented - Update - Voyager 1 Capability Demostration Tests, Cruise Science Maneuver - Voyager 2 - Stanford Communicates with PRA, Infrared Interferometer Spectrometer (IRIS) Warmed up - Summary - The Voyager Spacecraft: Part 6 - Planetary Radio Astronomy - Measurement Range - Io May Not Influence Hectometric Bursts - Terrestrial Kilometric Emissions - Other Science Objectives
No. 25, October 25, 1978 (2pp)
Summary - Update - Voyager 1 Capability Demonstration Test No. 2 - Voyager 2 IRIS Performance Improves - The Voyager Spacecraft: part 7 - Low-Energy Charged Particles Investigation - Scientific Objectives - Instrument Description - In-Flight Performance
Diagram: Low-Energy Charged Particle Instrument
No. 26, November 17, 1978 (2pp)
Update - Voyager 1 - IRIS Performance Improves - Voyager 2 - Multiple Data Rate Tests - PRA Communications Test - The Voyager Spacecraft - Part 8: Plasma Wave Investigation - What are Plasma Waves? - Instrumentation and Investigators
Diagram: Closing in (trajectory) - Plasma Wave Instrument - Spacecraft
No. 27, December 6, 1978 (2pp)
Mission Highlights - Near Encounter Test - Test and Training - Readiness Reviews - Imaging - The Voyager Spacecraft: Part 9 - Radio Science
Photo: After a Phantom (Wayne Henry, Gerry Stillwell, Rod Zieger)
No. 28, December 15, 1978 (4pp)
The Voyager Spacecraft: Part 10 - Plasma Investigation - Interstellar Ions, Solar Winds, and Donuts - Solar Wind-Magnetosphere Interactions - Instrumentation - Investigating Team - Update - Voyager 1 - Voyager 2 - Voyager in the Smithsonian - Summary
Photos: Dynamic Jupiter [Voyager 1 better than groundbased photos]; Plasma Experiment
Diagram: Jupiter's Magnetosphere
Art: Outer Planets in mythology
No. 29, January 4, 1979 (2pp)
Mission Highlights - Voyager 1 Jupiter Observatory Phase Begins - Astronomy Notes - The Voyager Spacecraft: Part 11 - Photopolarimeter Experiment (PPS) - Scientific Objectives - Io's Encircling Cloud - Ring Puzzles - Instrumentation - Instrument Status - Investigators
Diagrams: Photopolarimeter Experiment
No. 30, January 11, 1979 (2pp)
Summary - The Voyager Spacecraft: Part 12 - Infrared Interferometer Spectrometer and Radiometer (IRIS) - Scientific Objectives - Instrumentation - Investigators
Photo: Encounter minus 58 days (Voyager 1 Jupiter)
Diagram: IRIS
No. 31, January 19, 1979 (2pp)
Mission Highlights - Detail Increases - Voyager 1 Activities - Voyager 2 - The Voyager Spacecraft: Part 13 - Ultraviolet Spectrometer - Scientific Goals - Grating Spectrometer - Investigators
Photo: Wind Shears (Jupiter)
Diagrams: Circulation in Jupiter's atmosphere - Ultraviolet Spectrometer
No. 32, January 26, 2979 (2pp)
Encounter Minus 38 Days and Closing - Trajectory Correction Manuever January 29 - Intensive Imaging
Photo: Jupiter's Moons [Europa and Ganymede visible in Voyager 1 photo]
Art: "U.S.S. Voyager" cartoon
Diagram: Jupiter's belts and zones
No. 33, February 2, 1979 (2pp)
The Voyager Spacecraft: Part 14 - Imaging - More than Pretty Pictures - How Do They Do That? - Voyager Imaging Team
Photos: Io Casts its Shadow; Red Spot Vorticity
No. 34, February 9, 1979 (2pp)
2 x 2 Mosaics Begin - Infrared Spectra Continue - Trajectory Correction Right On - Cruise and Target Maneuvers Allow Calibrations - Satellite Drift Measurements Begin - Voyager 1 Enters Jovian Realm
Photos: High-speed Jet Stream; Cold Spot
Diagram: Voyager 1 March 5, 1979 Encounter Trajectory
No. 35, February 19, 1979 (2pp)
Mission Highlights - UVS Scans System - First Callisto Images Targeted - Trajectory Correction Maneuver Scheduled - 3 x 3 Mosaics to Begin - Activities Increasing - Summary
Diagrams: UVS System Scan; Fields of View [UVS, NAC, PPS, IRIS]
Photo: Closer and Closer
No. 36, February 23, 1979 (4pp)
Mission Highlights - A Miniature Solar System -
Photos: In Transit [Europa, Io transit Jupiter]; One Plus Three
Diagrams: PWS; ARCS; Encounter trajectory; Relative sizes of satellites
Table: Closest Approaches
No. 37, March 2, 1979 (4pp)
Earth, Sun Occultations - A Turbulent Solar Wind
Photos: Colossus [3x3 mosaic]; 5-micron hot spots
Diagrams: Mosaics; Occultation geometry; Jupiter, Io, Ganymede, and Callisto at closest approach; Close-approach trajectory
Table: Sampling of Encounter Activities
No. 38, March 12, 1979 (2pp)
Photos: Thar She Blows [Io volcanism]; Jupiter - a Ringed Planet; Amazing Io [2x2 mosaic]
No. 39, March 19, 1979 (4pp)
Photos: Molten Sulfur; Explosive Moon; Fireworks [3 Io pics]; Europa; Callisto; Amalthea; Ganymede; Impact Craters [on Ganymede]
No. 40, April 13, 1979 (2pp)
Mission Highlights - Sulfur Torus - Update - Atmospheric Characteristics - Northern Lights and Lightning
Diagram: Sulfur Torus
Photos: Red Spot Circulation; Northern Lights
No. 41, April 27, 1979 (2pp)
Amalthea - Puzzling Io - Europa - Summary - More Results from Voyager 1 - A Ringed Planet - Bowshock - Radiation
Photos: Young Surface [of Io]; Close Look At Io;
No. 42, May 11, 1979 (2pp)
Callisto - Ganymede - Voyager 2 in Observatory Phase
Photos: Impacts [on Ganymede]; Quick Frozen [Callisto]
No. 43, June 5, 1979 (4pp)
Mission Highlights - Imaging
Shaded relief maps: Io; Ganymede; Callisto;
Photos: Jupiter from Voyager 1 and Voyager 2; Cylindrical Jupiter; Color Enhancement (GRS)
No. 44, June 29, 1979 (2pp)
Voyager 2 Highlights - Voyager 2 Operations - Summary
Photo: Miniature solar system [montage]
Diagrams: Voyager 2's Swing throught the Jovian System; Fields of View
No. 45, July 5, 1979 (4pp)
Diagrams: Magnetotail Passage; Bow shock crossings; Ganymede closest approach; Europa closest approach; ring crossing; radio ocultation; Close-approach trajectory (edge-on and polar views)
Tables: Sampling of Voyager 2 Encounter Activities; Summary of Voyager Close Approaches
Photo: Polar Projections [Jupiter poles]
No. 46, July 12, 1979 (4pp)
Photos: Jupiter's rings; Cratered Ganymede [3 pics]; Lit Plumes [Io]; Cracked Ice [Europa]
No. 47, July 30, 1979 (2pp)
Summary - Radiation Effects - Solar Conjunction
Photos: Parts of the Puzzle [white spots]; Jupiter's Halo [rings]
Diagram: Solar Conjunction
No. 48, September 12, 1979 (2pp)
Voyager 1 Wins Space Award - Quiet Period Near an End - Voyager Watches Pioneer 11 and Saturn
Diagrams: Pioneer Saturn Ring Plane Crossings; Saturn and Rings
No. 49, October 18, 1979 (2pp)
Make that 14 Known Jovian Satellites - Update
Photos: New Moon [1979J1, Adrastea]
No. 50, January 3, 1980 (2pp)
Update - Voyager 1 Operations Back to Normal - Photopolarimetry Expected at Saturn with Voyager 2
Labeled photo: Jupiter's geography
No. 51, May 7, 1980 (2pp)
President Carter Presents Goddard Trophy - Jupiter's Satellites: 15 - Update
Photo: IT'S SATURN!; 1979 J2 [Thebe]
No. 52, August 27, 1980 (4pp)
Saturn Encounter Phases - Test and Training - Update - Voyager 1 - Voyager 2 - DSN Completes Station Updates - PRA Determines Saturn Rotation Rate - 1979J3 Makes 16 [Metis] - Awards
Labeled photo: Saturn and its moons
Diagrams: Saturn Encounter Phases; Voyager 1 Saturn Encounter trajectory; Voyager 1 Mission Plan;
No. 53, September 19, 1980 (2pp)
Update - Four Rotations Imaged - Solar Conjunction
Photo: In the Movies [Saturn]
Diagram: Beneath the Ring Plane [Saturn encounter trajectory]
No. 54, October 9, 1980 (2pp)
Update - Saturn
Photo: Voyager 1 Saturn with Dione, Tethys, Titan, Mimas, and Enceladus
No. 55, October 23, 1980 (4pp)
Update - Voyager 1 Enters Far Encounter Phase - NASA Associate Administrator Dies
Photos: Saturn's Spokes; A Big Wheel?
Diagrams: Ring Aspects [Voyager 1's views of rings]; Measuring the Rings
No. 56, October 31, 1980 (2pp)
Number of Satellites Growing [Prometheus and Pandora] - Far Encounter Part Two Begins - Press Activities - Saturn's Rings
Photo: Computer-enhanced [rings]
No. 57, November 7, 1980 (4pp)
Diagram: Voyager 1 Saturn encounter trajectory (top and side view)
Table: Encounter Highlights
Photos: Rings within Rings within...; Closing In; Saturn's Clouds; Features in Saturn's Rings
No. 58, November 16, 1980 (4pp)
Photos: Eccentric Ring; Co-orbital [Helene]; Mimas; Tethys; Dione; Titan Haze; Rhea [mosaic]
No. 59, November 21, 1980 (4pp)
Photos: Parting Shot; Saturn System Montage; Outbound; Far from Empty [Cassini Division]; Braided F-ring; Rhea; Muted Features [Saturn]; Iapetus; [Saturn] South Pole
Diagrams: Saturn rings and satellite orbits
No. 60, December 5, 1980 (2pp)
Update - Post-encounter Activities - Saturn Results: Magnetosphere
Photo: Post-encounter
Diagram: Saturn and Titan encounter trajectories
No. 61, January 14, 1981 (4pp)
Saturn Science Results: The Planet - The Rings - The Satellites - Update - Space Achievement Award - Plasma Instrument Ill
Diagrams: atmospheric circulation; Wind Speeds; Voyager 1 trajectory [sky map]
Photo: Rhea
Table: Saturn Satellites Characteristics Summary
No. 62, June 26, 1981 (4pp)
Voyager 2's Saturn Observations - Changes in Science Emphasis- The "Rocks" - Update - Voyager Team Garners Awards
Photos: Saturn; Cassini Division high-res
Diagram: Voyager 2 Jupiter and Saturn science encounters; Voyager 2 Saturn Encounter trajectory
No. 63, August 14, 1981 (4pp)
Mission Highlights
Photos: Saturn, Rhea, and Dione; Perspectives on Saturn's Rings; Spokes
Diagram: Voyager 2's view of the rings
No. 64, August 20, 1981 (2pp)
Table: Summary of Encounter Highlights and Closest Approaches
Photo: Saturn Cloud Systems
No. 65, September 1, 1981 (4pp)
Update
Photos: Oblique View of Saturn's Rings; Tethys; Tethys; Enceladus; Iapetus; Hyperion; Prometheus and Pandora; Encke ringlet
No. 66, September 23, 1981 (4pp)
Update - Saturn Science Results: The Planet - The Rings -
Photos: Phoebe; Curled Cloud; Storms; F Ring
Diagrams: Wind velocity; Ring Occultations
No. 67, October 12, 1981 (4pp)
Update - Saturn Science Results: The Magnetosphere - Satellites
Diagrams: Saturn & Titan's Hydrogen Torus; Voyager 1 and 2 trajectories at Saturn
Photos: Saturn Moons montages; Saturn look back [first image after scan platform unstuck]
Cartoon: Uranus or Bust
No. 68, April 10, 1985 (4pp)
[Introduction]; Uranus
Diagrams: Voyager 1 and 2 solar system trajectories; Voyager 2 Uranus encounter trajectory; Uranus moon diameters
Photos: [A montage of snapshots of people, planets, moons, spacecraft, and radio dishes]
No. 69, June 20, 1985 (4pp)
Scan Platform is Healthy - The Onset - Ground Tests - Health Checks - Critical Test Before Uranus - Summary
Diagrams: Scan platform; Actuators
Photo: First clear photo of the rings of Uranus [from Las Campanas Observatory]
No. 70, August 20, 1985 (2pp)
Uranus Science Objectives -
Computer simulation: Voyager 2 trajectory
Diagram: Uranus seasons
No. 71, October 28, 1985 (2pp)
Near Encounter Test - Near Encounter Load - Radio Science - Late Stored Updates - Best Lock Frequency - Results
Photo: Uranus, Ariel, Oberon, Umbriel, and Titania
No. 72, November 4, 1985 (4pp)
Uranus Encounter Begins: Observatory Phase - Uranus Science Experiments: Imaging - Photopolarimetry
Diagrams: UVS scans; Uranus growth in FOV; wavelength ranges of Voyager instruments; Uranus science plan
No. 73, December 4, 1985 (4pp)
Early results - Magnetosphere Puzzle - Observatory Phase Continues - Infrared Interferometry and Radiometry
Photo: Epsilon ring
Diagrams: Uranus' interior structure; Voyager 2's perspective on Uranus; IRIS aperture overlaid on Uranus; eccentric rings
No. 74, January 13, 1986 (2pp)
A Sixth Moon Discovered [Puck] - Observatory Phase Ends, Far Encounter Begins - Uranus Science Experiments: Planetary Radio Astronomy - Plasma Waves
Photo: "Bull's eye" Uranus
No. 75, January 22, 1986 (2pp)
Many Moons... [8 additional moons discovered including Cordelia, Ophelia, Cressida, Desdemona, Juliet, Portia, Rosalind, Belinda] - Engineering Update - Deep Space Network
Photos: "Family portrait" of Miranda, Ariel, Umbriel, Titania, Oberon
No. 76, January 26, 1986 (2pp)
Photos: Miranda! - new moons - Oberon
No. 77, February 5, 1986 (4pp)
Navigation - Navigating by the Stars - Navigating by Radio - Maneuver Design - Support of Science Observations
Photos: Ring system - Titania - Ariel
Diagrams: tracking uncertainty
No. 78, February 10, 1986 (2pp)
[Update] - The Planet
Photos: Bull's eye Uranus
Diagram: Uranus' atmosphere pressure & temperature
No. 79, February 12, 1986 (2pp)
The Magnetosphere - The Rings
Diagrams: Magnetosphere
Photo: Rings
No. 80, February 25, 1986 (4pp)
Satellites of Uranus
Photos: Miranda; Ariel; 1985U1 (Puck); Miranda; Umbriel
Table: Rings and satellites facts
No. 81, March 21, 1988 (4pp)
Introduction - Uranus - Magnetosphere - Rings - Satellites
Diagrams: Voyager 1 and 2 trajectories; Voyager 2 Uranus trajectory; Magnetic fields of the giant planets; Uranus and its moons
Photos: Uranus; Ariel; Miranda
Table: Uranus bodies
No. 82, May 9, 1988 (8pp)
Neptune, the Eighth Planet - Ring Arcs - Radiation - Triton and Nereid - Voyager's Objectives at Neptune: an Overview - Conclusion
Artworks (2): Voyager 2 at Neptune
Diagrams: Voyager 2 Neptune trajectory; Neptune & moons compared to Earth;
Photos: Miranda
No. 83, August 1, 1988 (4pp)
Neptune Images - What does Neptune look like? - Frederick L. Scarf - Dual Processor Programs and VLA / Goldstone Array
Photos: Neptune and Triton; Earth-based photos of Neptune
Diagram: Voyager 2 Neptune trajectory
No. 84, January 30, 1989 (4pp)
Update - Encounter Period Overview - Spring '89 Overview Test and Training - New News about the Neptunian System: Neptune - Magnetosphere - Triton - Nereid - Rings?
Photos: Earth-based photos of Neptune
Table: A look at 1989 in Space Exploration
No. 85, March 3, 1989 (6pp)
It's not just a fuzzy tennis ball after all... - Spacecraft Review and Status - Instruments Description and Health: Scan Platform Instruments - Fields & particles Instruments - Voyager 2's Health
Photos: Neptune from Voyager 2
Diagram: Voyager spacecraft parts
No. 86, April 19, 1989 (4pp)
Does Neptune Have a Great Spot? - Very Large Array - What is the VLA? Upgrades to the VLA
Photos: Neptune's dark band and spot - VLA antennas
No. 87, June 15, 1989 (4pp)
Dynamic Neptune - Observatory Phase begins - Soviet Scientists Named to Voyager Teams - Near Encounter Test completed - NASA Select TV to Feature Voyager 2 Neptune Images
Photos: Neptune through different colored filters; White spot
Diagrams: Neptune in field of view during observatory phase
Table: NASA Select broadcasts
No. 88, July 12, 1989 (4pp)
Add a New Neptunian Moon [Proteus] - What do the Hieroglyphics Mean?: Imaging Frames - Planetary Radio Astronomy - Plasma Waves
Photos: Imaging Frame; PRA Frame; PWS Frame; Neptune's Dark Oval
Table: Some Space Science Summer Anniversaries
No. 89, August 7, 1989 (2pp)
Moons, Moons, Moons [Larissa, Despina, Galatea] - Course Correction - Neptune's Weather
Photos: Neptune's four small moons; Neptune's weather
No. 90, August 11, 1989 (4pp)
Ring Arcs Confirmed! - Far-Encounter Phase; Recorded Status
Photos: 1989 N4; Ring arcs
Table: Mission Summary
Artworks: Voyager 2 at Neptune
No. 91, August 17, 1989 (6pp)
Intriguing... - Look for Voyager 2 near Sagittarius - Highlights of the Near-Encounter Phase - Update
Photo: Neptune
Diagrams: Neptune encounter trajectory
Table: Neptune Encounter Events Summary
No. 92, August 23, 1989 (2pp)
Cloud Evolution - String of Beads...
Photos: Great Dark Spot
No. 93, August 27, 1989 (2pp)
Three Rings, or More... - Flawless...
Photos: Neptune's rings backlit - High-res Triton
No. 94, August 28, 1989 (4pp)
"Imagine Jupiter orbited by Mars..." - Topographic Textures
Photos: Triton
No. 95, October 2, 1989 (2pp)
Triton's Geyser Is a Corker!
Photos: Triton's geysers
No. 96, October 4, 1989 (4pp)
Neptunian Meteorology
Photos: Neptune's cloud features; Infrared map of Neptune's temperature
No. 97, October 16, 1989 (6pp)
Magnetically, Neptune Is Much Like Uranus - The Rings Are Complete, Not Just Arcs
Diagrams: Neptune's magnetosphere; Neptune's internal structure; Ring structure; Plasma waves excited by ring impacts
Photo: Neptune's rings
No. 98, January 29, 1990 (4pp)
Solar System Images: Say "Cheese!" - Update - Neptune Results
Diagram: Solar System Family Portrait imaging plan
Photos: Neptune from Voyager and Earth; Triton
Tables: Neptune's rings and moons
No. 99, June 6, 1990 (4pp)
Photo: Solar system family portrait; Earth and Moon
Diagram: Solar system family portrait & planet orbits
No. 100, July 1, 1998 (2pp)
The Voyager Interstellar Mission: Exploring the Unexplored
Artwork: Voyagers and Pioneers in the heliosphere
Selected Historical Resources
Historical planetary mission press kits and publications for Galileo and Voyager. Image datasets of outer planet moons from Voyager 2.