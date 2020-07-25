Voyager Mission Status Bulletin Archives

From 1977 to 1990, the Voyager Mission Status Bulletin kept scientists and space enthusiasts informed about the twin Voyager spacecraft through an intermittently printed newsletter that ran to 99 issues. A final, 100th issue was published in 1998. Space fan (and pack rat!) Tom Faber kept his collection and, in 2010, scanned them and sent them to The Planetary Society. We are delighted to host these important historical documents here, and thank Mr. Faber for his patience in scanning them. (Thanks to Betsy Wilson for the 100th.)

Each Mission Status Bulletin is in PDF format, scanned in black and white at 200 DPI, amounting to about 1 Megabyte per page. Bulletins 1 to 27 appear dark because they were printed on colored paper. The subsequent ones were printed on white but thinner paper. So far, Bulletins 1 to 80, covering the period from before launch to after Voyager 2's Uranus encounter, are online; the rest are coming soon.

Links take you to the PDF documents. Below each link is a listing of the section headings within each newsletter and of the photos, diagrams, and artworks printed along with the text. You may also download Zipped collections of the bulletins:

Bulletins 1-18 (38 MB): Earth to Jupiter cruise phase, August 9, 1977 to April 7, 1978

(38 MB): Earth to Jupiter cruise phase, August 9, 1977 to April 7, 1978 Bulletins 19-42 (62 MB): Voyager 1 Jupiter encounter, April 13, 1978 to May 11, 1979

(62 MB): Voyager 1 Jupiter encounter, April 13, 1978 to May 11, 1979 Bulletins 43-47 (18 MB): Voyager 2 Jupiter encounter, June 5 to July 30, 1979

(18 MB): Voyager 2 Jupiter encounter, June 5 to July 30, 1979 Bulletins 48-61 (41 MB): Voyager 1 Saturn encounter, September 12, 1979 to January 14, 1981

(41 MB): Voyager 1 Saturn encounter, September 12, 1979 to January 14, 1981 Bulletins 62-67 (23 MB): Voyager 2 Saturn encounter, June 26 to October 12, 1981

(23 MB): Voyager 2 Saturn encounter, June 26 to October 12, 1981 Bulletins 68-80 (37 MB): Voyager 2 Uranus encounter, April 10, 1985 to February 25, 1986

(37 MB): Voyager 2 Uranus encounter, April 10, 1985 to February 25, 1986 Bulletins 81-100 (65 MB): Voyager 2 Neptune encounter and beyond, March 21, 1988 to June 6, 1990 plus July 1, 1998

We're also happy to share a copy of NASA EP-191, "The Voyager Flights to Jupiter and Saturn," which was printed by JPL in 1982. EP-191 includes dozens of huge full-color photos, presenting the best images and most fascinating science results from the Jupiter and Saturn encounters. It was scanned for us by Bill Leung.

No. 1, August 9, 1977

Mission Plan - Current Status - Jupiter - Saturn - Uranus

Diagram/Table: Voyager Spacecraft Features

No. 2, August 16, 1977

Current Status - Launch Day Activities

Diagram: Launch Profile for a Typical Titan/Centaur Two-Burn Mission Launch

No. 3, August 22, 1977

Status Summary - Current Status - Science Boom - Data Transmission - Gyros - Other Subsystems - VGR77-2 (Voyager 1)

Photo: Voyager 2 Launch August 20, 1977 10:29:45 a.m. EDT

No. 4, August 25, 1977

Current Status - Voyager 2 - VGR77-2 (Voyager 1) - TC-6 Launch Vehicle - Launch Vehicle Description

Diagram: Pitch, Roll, and Yaw Axes

DiagramL Titan III E / Centaur / Voyager Space Vehicle

No. 5, August 29, 1977

Status Summary - Current Status - Voyager 2 - VGR77-2 (Voyager 1)

Diagram: Voyager Spacecraft in Stowed Position

No. 6, September 1, 1977

Current Status - VGR77-2 (Voyager 1) - Launch Day Activities - Voyager 2 - Science instrument status

Table: Voyager Selected Trajectory Information (Typical)

No. 7, September 5, 1977

Status Summary - Current Status - Voyager 1 - Voyager 2

Photo: Voyager 1 Launch September 5, 1977 8:56:01 a.m. EDT

Diagrams: Voyager Trajectories

No. 8, September 14, 1977 (2pp)

Current Status - Voyager 1 - Voyager 2

Photo: The 64-meter antenna at Goldstone

No. 9, September 29, 1977 (2pp)

Summary - Update - Voyager 1 Trajectory Correction Maneuver, Video Playback, Science Instruments - Voyager 2 FDS Tree Switch, Trajectory Correction Maneuver, Science Instruments - Tracking and Data Acquisition - Near-Earth Facilities - Deep Space Network

Diagram: Deep Space Network Stations

No. 10, October 20, 1977 (2pp)

Summary - Mission Highlights - Comet Kohler Observation Opportunity - Hydrazine Conservation Studies - Voyager-Helios Cooperation - Visit by Prince Charles - Spacecraft Summary - Voyager 1 Video Playback, Trajectory Correction Maneuver 2 - Voyager 2 FDS Tree Switch, Trajectory Correction Maneuver 1, Deneb Acquisition - The Voyager Spacecraft: Part 1 - The Bus

Diagram: Voyager Spacecraft

No. 11, November 7, 1977 (2pp)

Summary - Update - Voyager 1 - Voyager 2 - Mission Highlights - Comet Kohler - Weilheim Tracking - Visit by Prince Charles

Photos: Bruce Murray with Prince Charles; Prince Charles reaches for button to send command to Voyager 1

No. 12, November 29, 1977 (2pp)

Summary - Update - Voyager 1 - Voyager 2 - The Voyager Spacecraft: Part 2 - High Gain Antenna

Diagram: "Catch-Up" (trajectory with respect to Earth, Mars, each other)

Diagram: High Gain Antenna Assembly

Table: Spacecraft-to-Earth Antenna Relationships

No. 13, January 5, 1978 (4pp)

Summary - Mission Highlights - Celestial Object Observed - Sequence Verification Tests - Update - Voyager 1 - Voyager 2 - The Voyager Spacecraft: Part 3 - Radioisotope Thermal Generators -

Diagrams: Spacecraft diagram; Heat Source for Radioisotope Thermoelectric Generator; Radioisotope Thermoelectric Generator

Photo: Model of Radioisotope Thermoelectric Generator Unit

Artworks: A Close Look at Jupiter; Passing Saturn; On to Uranus

No. 14, January 16, 1978 (2pp)

Photo: Earth and Moon

Diagram: Earth-to-Jupiter Mission Phases

No. 15, February 21, 1978 (2pp)

Summary - Update - Voyager 1 - Voyager 2 - The Voyager Spacecraft: Part 4 - Cosmic Ray Investigation

Photo: Cosmic Ray Instrument Package

Diagram: Spacecraft diagram

No. 16, March 1, 1978 (2pp)

Summary - Update - Voyager 1 Cruise Science Maneuver, Plasma Instrument, Scan Platform - Voyager 2

Photo: Plasma Instrument

Diagrams: Photopolarimeter

No. 17, March 24, 1978 (2pp)

It's Moving! Voyager 1 Scan Platform - Summary - Photopolarimeter - Plasma Instrument - High Gain Antenna Solid State Amplifier - Voyager 2

No. 18, April 7, 1978 (2pp)

Summary - Update - Voyager 1 Scan Platform - Voyager 2 Communications

Diagram: Halfway There (trajectory)

No. 19, April 13, 1978 (2pp)

Voyager 2 Reestablishes Communications - Voyager 1 Quiet - Summary

Photo: By Jove, It's Jupiter!

No. 20, May 4, 1978 (1p)

Summary - Update - Voyager 1 - Voyager 2

No. 21, June 27, 1978 (2pp)

Summary - Update - Voyager 1 Scan platform, Plasma Instrument, Pitch Thruster Test - Voyager 2 Backup Mission Load

Photo: Voyager 1 NAC images of Jupiter

No. 22, July 25, 1978 (4pp)

Summary - Update - Solar Conjunction - AACS Patch - The Voyager Spacecraft: Part 5 - Magnetic Fields Investigation - Solar Wind and Magnetospheres - Io Interaction - Saturn and Titan - Instrument Package

Art: Solar Wind

Diagram: Jupiter Flux Tube and Io Wake

Photos: Instrument Package, "Astromast" Magnetometer Boom

No. 23, September 5, 1978 (2pp)

Summary - One Year in Space... - Calibrations - Scan Platform - AACS Patch - Propellant Consumption

Photo: Atmospheric Changes at Jupiter

No. 24, October 2, 1978 (2pp)

Mission Highlights - Voyager 1 Clears Asteroid Belt; Voyager 2 Close Behind - Mark III Command System Implemented - Update - Voyager 1 Capability Demostration Tests, Cruise Science Maneuver - Voyager 2 - Stanford Communicates with PRA, Infrared Interferometer Spectrometer (IRIS) Warmed up - Summary - The Voyager Spacecraft: Part 6 - Planetary Radio Astronomy - Measurement Range - Io May Not Influence Hectometric Bursts - Terrestrial Kilometric Emissions - Other Science Objectives

No. 25, October 25, 1978 (2pp)

Summary - Update - Voyager 1 Capability Demonstration Test No. 2 - Voyager 2 IRIS Performance Improves - The Voyager Spacecraft: part 7 - Low-Energy Charged Particles Investigation - Scientific Objectives - Instrument Description - In-Flight Performance

Diagram: Low-Energy Charged Particle Instrument

No. 26, November 17, 1978 (2pp)

Update - Voyager 1 - IRIS Performance Improves - Voyager 2 - Multiple Data Rate Tests - PRA Communications Test - The Voyager Spacecraft - Part 8: Plasma Wave Investigation - What are Plasma Waves? - Instrumentation and Investigators

Diagram: Closing in (trajectory) - Plasma Wave Instrument - Spacecraft

No. 27, December 6, 1978 (2pp)

Mission Highlights - Near Encounter Test - Test and Training - Readiness Reviews - Imaging - The Voyager Spacecraft: Part 9 - Radio Science

Photo: After a Phantom (Wayne Henry, Gerry Stillwell, Rod Zieger)

No. 28, December 15, 1978 (4pp)

The Voyager Spacecraft: Part 10 - Plasma Investigation - Interstellar Ions, Solar Winds, and Donuts - Solar Wind-Magnetosphere Interactions - Instrumentation - Investigating Team - Update - Voyager 1 - Voyager 2 - Voyager in the Smithsonian - Summary

Photos: Dynamic Jupiter [Voyager 1 better than groundbased photos]; Plasma Experiment

Diagram: Jupiter's Magnetosphere

Art: Outer Planets in mythology

No. 29, January 4, 1979 (2pp)

Mission Highlights - Voyager 1 Jupiter Observatory Phase Begins - Astronomy Notes - The Voyager Spacecraft: Part 11 - Photopolarimeter Experiment (PPS) - Scientific Objectives - Io's Encircling Cloud - Ring Puzzles - Instrumentation - Instrument Status - Investigators

Diagrams: Photopolarimeter Experiment

No. 30, January 11, 1979 (2pp)

Summary - The Voyager Spacecraft: Part 12 - Infrared Interferometer Spectrometer and Radiometer (IRIS) - Scientific Objectives - Instrumentation - Investigators

Photo: Encounter minus 58 days (Voyager 1 Jupiter)

Diagram: IRIS

No. 31, January 19, 1979 (2pp)

Mission Highlights - Detail Increases - Voyager 1 Activities - Voyager 2 - The Voyager Spacecraft: Part 13 - Ultraviolet Spectrometer - Scientific Goals - Grating Spectrometer - Investigators

Photo: Wind Shears (Jupiter)

Diagrams: Circulation in Jupiter's atmosphere - Ultraviolet Spectrometer

No. 32, January 26, 2979 (2pp)

Encounter Minus 38 Days and Closing - Trajectory Correction Manuever January 29 - Intensive Imaging

Photo: Jupiter's Moons [Europa and Ganymede visible in Voyager 1 photo]

Art: "U.S.S. Voyager" cartoon

Diagram: Jupiter's belts and zones

No. 33, February 2, 1979 (2pp)

The Voyager Spacecraft: Part 14 - Imaging - More than Pretty Pictures - How Do They Do That? - Voyager Imaging Team

Photos: Io Casts its Shadow; Red Spot Vorticity

No. 34, February 9, 1979 (2pp)

2 x 2 Mosaics Begin - Infrared Spectra Continue - Trajectory Correction Right On - Cruise and Target Maneuvers Allow Calibrations - Satellite Drift Measurements Begin - Voyager 1 Enters Jovian Realm

Photos: High-speed Jet Stream; Cold Spot

Diagram: Voyager 1 March 5, 1979 Encounter Trajectory

No. 35, February 19, 1979 (2pp)

Mission Highlights - UVS Scans System - First Callisto Images Targeted - Trajectory Correction Maneuver Scheduled - 3 x 3 Mosaics to Begin - Activities Increasing - Summary

Diagrams: UVS System Scan; Fields of View [UVS, NAC, PPS, IRIS]

Photo: Closer and Closer

No. 36, February 23, 1979 (4pp)

Mission Highlights - A Miniature Solar System -

Photos: In Transit [Europa, Io transit Jupiter]; One Plus Three

Diagrams: PWS; ARCS; Encounter trajectory; Relative sizes of satellites

Table: Closest Approaches

No. 37, March 2, 1979 (4pp)

Earth, Sun Occultations - A Turbulent Solar Wind

Photos: Colossus [3x3 mosaic]; 5-micron hot spots

Diagrams: Mosaics; Occultation geometry; Jupiter, Io, Ganymede, and Callisto at closest approach; Close-approach trajectory

Table: Sampling of Encounter Activities

No. 38, March 12, 1979 (2pp)

Photos: Thar She Blows [Io volcanism]; Jupiter - a Ringed Planet; Amazing Io [2x2 mosaic]

No. 39, March 19, 1979 (4pp)

Photos: Molten Sulfur; Explosive Moon; Fireworks [3 Io pics]; Europa; Callisto; Amalthea; Ganymede; Impact Craters [on Ganymede]

No. 40, April 13, 1979 (2pp)

Mission Highlights - Sulfur Torus - Update - Atmospheric Characteristics - Northern Lights and Lightning

Diagram: Sulfur Torus

Photos: Red Spot Circulation; Northern Lights

No. 41, April 27, 1979 (2pp)

Amalthea - Puzzling Io - Europa - Summary - More Results from Voyager 1 - A Ringed Planet - Bowshock - Radiation

Photos: Young Surface [of Io]; Close Look At Io;

No. 42, May 11, 1979 (2pp)

Callisto - Ganymede - Voyager 2 in Observatory Phase

Photos: Impacts [on Ganymede]; Quick Frozen [Callisto]

No. 43, June 5, 1979 (4pp)

Mission Highlights - Imaging

Shaded relief maps: Io; Ganymede; Callisto;

Photos: Jupiter from Voyager 1 and Voyager 2; Cylindrical Jupiter; Color Enhancement (GRS)

No. 44, June 29, 1979 (2pp)

Voyager 2 Highlights - Voyager 2 Operations - Summary

Photo: Miniature solar system [montage]

Diagrams: Voyager 2's Swing throught the Jovian System; Fields of View

No. 45, July 5, 1979 (4pp)

Diagrams: Magnetotail Passage; Bow shock crossings; Ganymede closest approach; Europa closest approach; ring crossing; radio ocultation; Close-approach trajectory (edge-on and polar views)

Tables: Sampling of Voyager 2 Encounter Activities; Summary of Voyager Close Approaches

Photo: Polar Projections [Jupiter poles]

No. 46, July 12, 1979 (4pp)

Photos: Jupiter's rings; Cratered Ganymede [3 pics]; Lit Plumes [Io]; Cracked Ice [Europa]

No. 47, July 30, 1979 (2pp)

Summary - Radiation Effects - Solar Conjunction

Photos: Parts of the Puzzle [white spots]; Jupiter's Halo [rings]

Diagram: Solar Conjunction

No. 48, September 12, 1979 (2pp)

Voyager 1 Wins Space Award - Quiet Period Near an End - Voyager Watches Pioneer 11 and Saturn

Diagrams: Pioneer Saturn Ring Plane Crossings; Saturn and Rings

No. 49, October 18, 1979 (2pp)

Make that 14 Known Jovian Satellites - Update

Photos: New Moon [1979J1, Adrastea]

No. 50, January 3, 1980 (2pp)

Update - Voyager 1 Operations Back to Normal - Photopolarimetry Expected at Saturn with Voyager 2

Labeled photo: Jupiter's geography

No. 51, May 7, 1980 (2pp)

President Carter Presents Goddard Trophy - Jupiter's Satellites: 15 - Update

Photo: IT'S SATURN!; 1979 J2 [Thebe]

No. 52, August 27, 1980 (4pp)

Saturn Encounter Phases - Test and Training - Update - Voyager 1 - Voyager 2 - DSN Completes Station Updates - PRA Determines Saturn Rotation Rate - 1979J3 Makes 16 [Metis] - Awards

Labeled photo: Saturn and its moons

Diagrams: Saturn Encounter Phases; Voyager 1 Saturn Encounter trajectory; Voyager 1 Mission Plan;

No. 53, September 19, 1980 (2pp)

Update - Four Rotations Imaged - Solar Conjunction

Photo: In the Movies [Saturn]

Diagram: Beneath the Ring Plane [Saturn encounter trajectory]

No. 54, October 9, 1980 (2pp)

Update - Saturn

Photo: Voyager 1 Saturn with Dione, Tethys, Titan, Mimas, and Enceladus

No. 55, October 23, 1980 (4pp)

Update - Voyager 1 Enters Far Encounter Phase - NASA Associate Administrator Dies

Photos: Saturn's Spokes; A Big Wheel?

Diagrams: Ring Aspects [Voyager 1's views of rings]; Measuring the Rings

No. 56, October 31, 1980 (2pp)

Number of Satellites Growing [Prometheus and Pandora] - Far Encounter Part Two Begins - Press Activities - Saturn's Rings

Photo: Computer-enhanced [rings]

No. 57, November 7, 1980 (4pp)

Diagram: Voyager 1 Saturn encounter trajectory (top and side view)

Table: Encounter Highlights

Photos: Rings within Rings within...; Closing In; Saturn's Clouds; Features in Saturn's Rings

No. 58, November 16, 1980 (4pp)

Photos: Eccentric Ring; Co-orbital [Helene]; Mimas; Tethys; Dione; Titan Haze; Rhea [mosaic]

No. 59, November 21, 1980 (4pp)

Photos: Parting Shot; Saturn System Montage; Outbound; Far from Empty [Cassini Division]; Braided F-ring; Rhea; Muted Features [Saturn]; Iapetus; [Saturn] South Pole

Diagrams: Saturn rings and satellite orbits

No. 60, December 5, 1980 (2pp)

Update - Post-encounter Activities - Saturn Results: Magnetosphere

Photo: Post-encounter

Diagram: Saturn and Titan encounter trajectories

No. 61, January 14, 1981 (4pp)

Saturn Science Results: The Planet - The Rings - The Satellites - Update - Space Achievement Award - Plasma Instrument Ill

Diagrams: atmospheric circulation; Wind Speeds; Voyager 1 trajectory [sky map]

Photo: Rhea

Table: Saturn Satellites Characteristics Summary

No. 62, June 26, 1981 (4pp)

Voyager 2's Saturn Observations - Changes in Science Emphasis- The "Rocks" - Update - Voyager Team Garners Awards

Photos: Saturn; Cassini Division high-res

Diagram: Voyager 2 Jupiter and Saturn science encounters; Voyager 2 Saturn Encounter trajectory

No. 63, August 14, 1981 (4pp)

Mission Highlights

Photos: Saturn, Rhea, and Dione; Perspectives on Saturn's Rings; Spokes

Diagram: Voyager 2's view of the rings

No. 64, August 20, 1981 (2pp)

Table: Summary of Encounter Highlights and Closest Approaches

Photo: Saturn Cloud Systems

No. 65, September 1, 1981 (4pp)

Update

Photos: Oblique View of Saturn's Rings; Tethys; Tethys; Enceladus; Iapetus; Hyperion; Prometheus and Pandora; Encke ringlet

No. 66, September 23, 1981 (4pp)

Update - Saturn Science Results: The Planet - The Rings -

Photos: Phoebe; Curled Cloud; Storms; F Ring

Diagrams: Wind velocity; Ring Occultations

No. 67, October 12, 1981 (4pp)

Update - Saturn Science Results: The Magnetosphere - Satellites

Diagrams: Saturn & Titan's Hydrogen Torus; Voyager 1 and 2 trajectories at Saturn

Photos: Saturn Moons montages; Saturn look back [first image after scan platform unstuck]

Cartoon: Uranus or Bust

No. 68, April 10, 1985 (4pp)

[Introduction]; Uranus

Diagrams: Voyager 1 and 2 solar system trajectories; Voyager 2 Uranus encounter trajectory; Uranus moon diameters

Photos: [A montage of snapshots of people, planets, moons, spacecraft, and radio dishes]

No. 69, June 20, 1985 (4pp)

Scan Platform is Healthy - The Onset - Ground Tests - Health Checks - Critical Test Before Uranus - Summary

Diagrams: Scan platform; Actuators

Photo: First clear photo of the rings of Uranus [from Las Campanas Observatory]

No. 70, August 20, 1985 (2pp)

Uranus Science Objectives -

Computer simulation: Voyager 2 trajectory

Diagram: Uranus seasons

No. 71, October 28, 1985 (2pp)

Near Encounter Test - Near Encounter Load - Radio Science - Late Stored Updates - Best Lock Frequency - Results

Photo: Uranus, Ariel, Oberon, Umbriel, and Titania

No. 72, November 4, 1985 (4pp)

Uranus Encounter Begins: Observatory Phase - Uranus Science Experiments: Imaging - Photopolarimetry

Diagrams: UVS scans; Uranus growth in FOV; wavelength ranges of Voyager instruments; Uranus science plan

No. 73, December 4, 1985 (4pp)

Early results - Magnetosphere Puzzle - Observatory Phase Continues - Infrared Interferometry and Radiometry

Photo: Epsilon ring

Diagrams: Uranus' interior structure; Voyager 2's perspective on Uranus; IRIS aperture overlaid on Uranus; eccentric rings

No. 74, January 13, 1986 (2pp)

A Sixth Moon Discovered [Puck] - Observatory Phase Ends, Far Encounter Begins - Uranus Science Experiments: Planetary Radio Astronomy - Plasma Waves

Photo: "Bull's eye" Uranus

No. 75, January 22, 1986 (2pp)

Many Moons... [8 additional moons discovered including Cordelia, Ophelia, Cressida, Desdemona, Juliet, Portia, Rosalind, Belinda] - Engineering Update - Deep Space Network

Photos: "Family portrait" of Miranda, Ariel, Umbriel, Titania, Oberon

No. 76, January 26, 1986 (2pp)

Photos: Miranda! - new moons - Oberon

No. 77, February 5, 1986 (4pp)

Navigation - Navigating by the Stars - Navigating by Radio - Maneuver Design - Support of Science Observations

Photos: Ring system - Titania - Ariel

Diagrams: tracking uncertainty

No. 78, February 10, 1986 (2pp)

[Update] - The Planet

Photos: Bull's eye Uranus

Diagram: Uranus' atmosphere pressure & temperature

No. 79, February 12, 1986 (2pp)

The Magnetosphere - The Rings

Diagrams: Magnetosphere

Photo: Rings

No. 80, February 25, 1986 (4pp)

Satellites of Uranus

Photos: Miranda; Ariel; 1985U1 (Puck); Miranda; Umbriel

Table: Rings and satellites facts

No. 81, March 21, 1988 (4pp)

Introduction - Uranus - Magnetosphere - Rings - Satellites

Diagrams: Voyager 1 and 2 trajectories; Voyager 2 Uranus trajectory; Magnetic fields of the giant planets; Uranus and its moons

Photos: Uranus; Ariel; Miranda

Table: Uranus bodies

No. 82, May 9, 1988 (8pp)

Neptune, the Eighth Planet - Ring Arcs - Radiation - Triton and Nereid - Voyager's Objectives at Neptune: an Overview - Conclusion

Artworks (2): Voyager 2 at Neptune

Diagrams: Voyager 2 Neptune trajectory; Neptune & moons compared to Earth;

Photos: Miranda

No. 83, August 1, 1988 (4pp)

Neptune Images - What does Neptune look like? - Frederick L. Scarf - Dual Processor Programs and VLA / Goldstone Array

Photos: Neptune and Triton; Earth-based photos of Neptune

Diagram: Voyager 2 Neptune trajectory

No. 84, January 30, 1989 (4pp)

Update - Encounter Period Overview - Spring '89 Overview Test and Training - New News about the Neptunian System: Neptune - Magnetosphere - Triton - Nereid - Rings?

Photos: Earth-based photos of Neptune

Table: A look at 1989 in Space Exploration

No. 85, March 3, 1989 (6pp)

It's not just a fuzzy tennis ball after all... - Spacecraft Review and Status - Instruments Description and Health: Scan Platform Instruments - Fields & particles Instruments - Voyager 2's Health

Photos: Neptune from Voyager 2

Diagram: Voyager spacecraft parts

No. 86, April 19, 1989 (4pp)

Does Neptune Have a Great Spot? - Very Large Array - What is the VLA? Upgrades to the VLA

Photos: Neptune's dark band and spot - VLA antennas

No. 87, June 15, 1989 (4pp)

Dynamic Neptune - Observatory Phase begins - Soviet Scientists Named to Voyager Teams - Near Encounter Test completed - NASA Select TV to Feature Voyager 2 Neptune Images

Photos: Neptune through different colored filters; White spot

Diagrams: Neptune in field of view during observatory phase

Table: NASA Select broadcasts

No. 88, July 12, 1989 (4pp)

Add a New Neptunian Moon [Proteus] - What do the Hieroglyphics Mean?: Imaging Frames - Planetary Radio Astronomy - Plasma Waves

Photos: Imaging Frame; PRA Frame; PWS Frame; Neptune's Dark Oval

Table: Some Space Science Summer Anniversaries

No. 89, August 7, 1989 (2pp)

Moons, Moons, Moons [Larissa, Despina, Galatea] - Course Correction - Neptune's Weather

Photos: Neptune's four small moons; Neptune's weather

No. 90, August 11, 1989 (4pp)

Ring Arcs Confirmed! - Far-Encounter Phase; Recorded Status

Photos: 1989 N4; Ring arcs

Table: Mission Summary

Artworks: Voyager 2 at Neptune

No. 91, August 17, 1989 (6pp)

Intriguing... - Look for Voyager 2 near Sagittarius - Highlights of the Near-Encounter Phase - Update

Photo: Neptune

Diagrams: Neptune encounter trajectory

Table: Neptune Encounter Events Summary

No. 92, August 23, 1989 (2pp)

Cloud Evolution - String of Beads...

Photos: Great Dark Spot

No. 93, August 27, 1989 (2pp)

Three Rings, or More... - Flawless...

Photos: Neptune's rings backlit - High-res Triton

No. 94, August 28, 1989 (4pp)

"Imagine Jupiter orbited by Mars..." - Topographic Textures

Photos: Triton

No. 95, October 2, 1989 (2pp)

Triton's Geyser Is a Corker!

Photos: Triton's geysers

No. 96, October 4, 1989 (4pp)

Neptunian Meteorology

Photos: Neptune's cloud features; Infrared map of Neptune's temperature

No. 97, October 16, 1989 (6pp)

Magnetically, Neptune Is Much Like Uranus - The Rings Are Complete, Not Just Arcs

Diagrams: Neptune's magnetosphere; Neptune's internal structure; Ring structure; Plasma waves excited by ring impacts

Photo: Neptune's rings

No. 98, January 29, 1990 (4pp)

Solar System Images: Say "Cheese!" - Update - Neptune Results

Diagram: Solar System Family Portrait imaging plan

Photos: Neptune from Voyager and Earth; Triton

Tables: Neptune's rings and moons

No. 99, June 6, 1990 (4pp)

Photo: Solar system family portrait; Earth and Moon

Diagram: Solar system family portrait & planet orbits

No. 100, July 1, 1998 (2pp)

The Voyager Interstellar Mission: Exploring the Unexplored

Artwork: Voyagers and Pioneers in the heliosphere