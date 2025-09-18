Planetary Society logo
  • “Exploration is in our nature.” - Carl Sagan
Compton spectrometer and imager cosi Compton Spectrometer and Imager
Gold graphic FY2026 Cancellation Threat Global-scale Observations of the Limb and Disk (GOLD)
Ibex illustration FY2026 Cancellation Threat Interstellar Boundary Explorer
James webb space telescope l2 FY2026 Budget Cut Threat James Webb Space Telescope
20150727 PIA13746 FY2026 Cancellation Threat Juno
Artist depiction of mms spacecraft FY2026 Cancellation Threat Magnetospheric Multiscale Mission (MMS)
Maven artist concept mars arrival FY2026 Cancellation Threat Mars Atmosphere & Volatile EvolutioN (MAVEN)
20150727 2001 mars odyssey wizja FY2026 Cancellation Threat Mars Odyssey
Perseverance selfie cheyava falls FY2026 Budget Cut Threat Mars Perseverance Rover
Mro Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter
Nancy grace roman space telescope FY2026 Budget Cut Threat Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope
New horizons pluto charon FY2026 Cancellation Threat New Horizons
Orbiting carbon observatory 2 FY2026 Cancellation Threat Orbiting Carbon Observatory-2 (OCO-2)
Osiris apex at apophis FY2026 Cancellation Threat Origins, Spectral Interpretation, Resource Identification, Security - Apophis Explorer (OSIRIS-APEX)
Nasa terra FY2026 Cancellation Threat Terra