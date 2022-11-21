On the Issues

Peaceful, curiosity-driven space exploration is one of humanity's noblest and most inspiring ambitions. We are driven by the desire to know ourselves and where we came from, the urge to peer into the unknown, and to cultivate human ingenuity to push farther out beyond Earth. The Planetary Society is dedicated to the expansion of human knowledge by the careful study of the cosmos, and we believe this should be prioritized by all space-faring nations.

