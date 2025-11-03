Planetary Society logo
  • “Exploration is in our nature.” - Carl Sagan

Best of 2025

The Planetary Society's Best of 2025 Awards

Over the past year, a lot has happened in space science and exploration. What were the highlights for you? Cast your vote today!

Voting is open until Nov. 30. Keep an eye out for an email with results in early December. Not subscribed to our email list yet? Sign up at planetary.org/connect.

Best space exploration image:

Best performance by a celestial body:

Best performance by a space science mission

Best “Fact Worth Sharing” from our weekly Downlink newsletter:

Best Planetary Society accomplishment (thanks to the support of our members!)


Learn more about membership

If you had any favorites from the year in space that weren’t on these lists, share them in The Planetary Society’s online member community! This is where space enthusiasts come together to share and discuss the latest in space science, exploration, and much more. It’s exclusive to Planetary Society members, so join us today if you haven’t already!

people looking up to space