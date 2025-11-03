Best of 2025

Best space exploration image:

Best performance by a celestial body:

Best performance by a space science mission

Best “Fact Worth Sharing” from our weekly Downlink newsletter:

Interstellar comet 3I/ATLAS is the fastest natural object ever recorded in our Solar System.

It is moving at 209,000 kilometers (130,000 miles) per hour, likely sped up by gravitational slingshots from stars and nebulae over the billions of years it has been drifting through interstellar space.

Earth is slowly shrinking.

Every year, our planet gains about 45,000 metric tons of mass from meteorites and dust that falls to the surface. At the same time, Earth loses about 100,000 tons of mass through the escape of atmospheric gases.

Comets are simultaneously tiny and huge.

The body (or nucleus) of the average comet is only a few kilometers or miles across or smaller, but comet ion tails can extend to over 100 million kilometers (62 million miles) — sometimes even stretching farther than the distance between Earth and the Sun.

Saturn’s 274 moons amount to more than the total number of known moons around all the other planets combined.

The ringed planet has nearly three times as many known moons as the next most moon-adorned planet, Jupiter.