Why we do the Day of Action

There are many ways to reach out to your member of Congress: email, phone calls, digital petitions, and any number of social media platforms. All of these can be valuable avenues for advocacy and we frequently encourage our members to use them. But the Day of Action is different: our members meet with their legislators and congressional staff. Instead of sending a message, we facilitate a conversation.

This act of conversing, engaging, and talking is the core of the Day of Action. Instead of a one-way request (like emails and petitions), in-person meetings are a two-way street. As a result, they are more "sticky" in the memories of legislators and their staff. That’s not just a belief. Data from the nonpartisan Congressional Management Foundation shows that the most effective method for influencing legislators on issues like space exploration is direct constituent meetings