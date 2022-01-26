Casey Dreier • Jan 26, 2022
Why we do the Day of Action
Here's a hint: it's the most effective type of advocacy there is
There are many ways to reach out to your member of Congress: email, phone calls, digital petitions, and any number of social media platforms. All of these can be valuable avenues for advocacy and we frequently encourage our members to use them. But the Day of Action is different: our members meet with their legislators and congressional staff. Instead of sending a message, we facilitate a conversation.
This act of conversing, engaging, and talking is the core of the Day of Action. Instead of a one-way request (like emails and petitions), in-person meetings are a two-way street. As a result, they are more "sticky" in the memories of legislators and their staff. That’s not just a belief. Data from the nonpartisan Congressional Management Foundation shows that the most effective method for influencing legislators on issues like space exploration is direct constituent meetings
Effective face-to-face meetings (even virtual ones) require preparation. We work with our members to practice talking points, develop meeting strategies, and understand the local connections to space expiration. As a result, our members in the Day of Action are the best space advocates they can be.
The expenditure of time is also understood as a sign of commitment. After all, time is a commodity we can only spend once. And if there are Planetary Society members from a congressional district spending a whole day advocating for space, experienced politicians know the issue must be truly important to them.
Additionally, they understand that not everyone can spend that time advocating for space and that there are hundreds, if not thousands of other constituents who share these priorities. Participants of the Day of Action are therefore the tip of the proverbial iceberg; living proof that space science and exploration is a valued activity of our democratic system.
The Day of Action, then, is itself an expression of the organization’s commitment to space exploration. It’s an opportunity for our members to share their passion with individuals who have the power to enable it, and to represent the shared hopes, dreams, and curiosities of fellow members of society.
Day of Action
On March 8th, 2022 join Planetary Society members to advocate for space science and exploration to the people who make it happen.
