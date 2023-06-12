Why did we need OSIRIS-REx?

The asteroids visited by the Hayabusa missions and OSIRIS-REx have a few things in common: all three are near-Earth, potentially hazardous, rubble-pile asteroids.



The near-Earth/potentially hazardous designations mean that Itokawa, Ryugu, and Bennu all have orbits around the Sun that bring them close enough to Earth to be considered a potential threat. Extensive observations have allowed us to calculate that two out of three of these asteroids are not on a collision course with Earth and that Bennu has a mere 1 in 1,800 chance of impacting our planet sometime between 2178 and 2290. Still, Itokawa, Ryugu, and Bennu are prime examples of the kind of asteroid that is most important to understand. The more we know about asteroids that come near Earth, the better prepared we will be to deflect one if it ever does come right at us.

The rubble-pile designation means that each asteroid isn’t an entirely solid object, instead consisting of chunks of rock bound together gravitationally. Rubble-pile asteroids are thought to form when the remains of a larger asteroid that was destroyed in a collision come back together to form a new asteroid but without enough mass to gravitationally cohere. Since planets, moons, and asteroids all have to start from much smaller collections of material, rubble-pile asteroids might shed insights on the early stages of planetary formation.

