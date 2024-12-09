The year in pictures

This year, space was brought down to Earth. Our planet had front-row seats to dazzling cosmic events, spacecraft collected samples from other worlds, and new missions made the Moon feel closer than it has in decades.

The Sun put on two shows in 2024. In April, a total solar eclipse wowed stargazers across North America, including all those at The Planetary Society’s Eclipse-O-Rama event in Fredericksburg, Texas. Because the Sun is near the peak of its 11-year activity cycle, this year gave a particularly dramatic view.

Peak solar activity also means more frequent solar storms. Only one month after the eclipse, the Sun unleashed multiple flares and gigantic waves of plasma toward Earth. Bright aurorae treated many people to exceptional light shows.

Elsewhere on Earth, the OSIRIS-REx mission team opened the capsule containing samples from the asteroid Bennu. They found rocks containing water, organic molecules, and phosphate, which might hint that Bennu could have originally been part of a watery protoplanet.

SpaceX’s Starship rocket successfully completed its fifth flight test and was scheduled for a sixth as this issue went to press. The launch vehicle, which will bring astronauts back to the surface of the Moon during the Artemis 3 mission, still has a lot left to prove — but every test brings it closer.

NASA is not the only one with the Moon in its sights. A fleet of diverse spacecraft made Moon landing milestones this year: China’s Chang’e-6 became the first ever to bring back samples from the far side of the Moon, JAXA’s SLIM made the first ultra-precise landing (though upside down), and Intuitive Machines’ Odysseus became the first private spacecraft on the Moon.