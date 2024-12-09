Planetary Society logo
The year in pictures

This year, space was brought down to Earth. Our planet had front-row seats to dazzling cosmic events, spacecraft collected samples from other worlds, and new missions made the Moon feel closer than it has in decades.

The Sun put on two shows in 2024. In April, a total solar eclipse wowed stargazers across North America, including all those at The Planetary Society’s Eclipse-O-Rama event in Fredericksburg, Texas. Because the Sun is near the peak of its 11-year activity cycle, this year gave a particularly dramatic view. 

Peak solar activity also means more frequent solar storms. Only one month after the eclipse, the Sun unleashed multiple flares and gigantic waves of plasma toward Earth. Bright aurorae treated many people to exceptional light shows. 

Elsewhere on Earth, the OSIRIS-REx mission team opened the capsule containing samples from the asteroid Bennu. They found rocks containing water, organic molecules, and phosphate, which might hint that Bennu could have originally been part of a watery protoplanet. 

SpaceX’s Starship rocket successfully completed its fifth flight test and was scheduled for a sixth as this issue went to press. The launch vehicle, which will bring astronauts back to the surface of the Moon during the Artemis 3 mission, still has a lot left to prove — but every test brings it closer. 

NASA is not the only one with the Moon in its sights. A fleet of diverse spacecraft made Moon landing milestones this year: China’s Chang’e-6 became the first ever to bring back samples from the far side of the Moon, JAXA’s SLIM made the first ultra-precise landing (though upside down), and Intuitive Machines’ Odysseus became the first private spacecraft on the Moon.

Ingenuity Broken Blade
Ingenuity Broken Blade One of the helicopter blades from NASA’s Ingenuity lying in the Martian sand about 15 meters (49 feet) away from the aircraft’s final resting place. This image was captured by the Perseverance rover.Image: NASA / JPL-Caltech / LANL / CNES / IRAP / Simeon Schmauß CC-BY

Mars was also full of drama in 2024. NASA’s Ingenuity helicopter broke one of its blades — and many space-lovers’ hearts — as its mission finally came to an end. The aircraft made the first controlled flight on another world and scouted for the Perseverance rover over 72 different times. Perseverance itself continued to collect samples for the future Mars Sample Return mission, including an intriguing rock that shows signs of having hosted all the main ingredients for life. 

Farther from Earth, Juno entered the 13th year of its mission, having now orbited Jupiter for around six years longer than originally planned. It still sends back beautiful images and valuable data. 

Two telescopes celebrated very different birthdays. Just before reaching its two-year anniversary, the James Webb Space Telescope made its first directly imaged discovery of an exoplanet. The Chandra X-ray Observatory, on the other hand, passed its 25th birthday under less happy circumstances. Under financial strain, NASA has proposed cutting Chandra’s budget to a level that would effectively lead to the mission’s cancellation in the near future. As this issue went to press, the fate of the observatory remained uncertain — but its scientific value and the incredible window it has given us on the Universe remain as clear as ever.

Perseverance selfie with Cheyava Falls
Perseverance selfie with Cheyava Falls NASA’s Perseverance rover took this selfie on July 23, 2024, alongside a particularly intriguing Mars rock. Nicknamed “Cheyava Falls,” the rock shows interesting patterns often associated with microbial life on Earth. Perseverance has collected a sample that now awaits return to Earth.Image: NASA / JPL-Caltech / MSSS
25 images for 25 years of Chandra
25 images for 25 years of Chandra This montage of 25 new images created with data from NASA’s Chandra X-ray Observatory was released to commemorate the telescope’s 25th anniversary in space. The collection is a sampling of the wide range of objects that the telescope has observed, from nearby objects like Jupiter (bottom, second from left) to the very center of our galaxy (upper right). Many of the images combine X-ray data with visible and infrared images from other telescopes. This creates a powerful technique to study these objects.Image: NASA et al.
Aurora from Seattle
Aurora from Seattle This photo of the aurora borealis was shared by Planetary Society member Gene Lewan, whose daughter Elyse and son-in-law Zack captured the image from their backyard in Seattle, Washington.Image: Elyse Lewan
Odysseus Leaves Earth
Odysseus Leaves Earth This image shows the Odysseus lunar lander on its way to the Moon shortly after separating from a SpaceX Falcon 9 booster. Built by private company Intuitive Machines, Odysseus is part of NASA’s Commercial Lunar Payload services program.Image: Intuitive Machines
Chang'e-6 on the lunar farside
Chang'e-6 on the lunar farside This image of China’s Chang’e-6 spacecraft was taken by a small rover that detached from the spacecraft shortly after its June 1 landing on the lunar farside. The lander collected samples of rock and regolith, loaded them into an ascent vehicle, and launched them into orbit for collection and return to Earth.Image: CNSA/CLEP
Bailey's beads and solar prominences
Bailey's beads and solar prominences Bailey’s Beads and solar prominences are seen just before totality from Dallas, Texas, during a total solar eclipse on April 8, 2024.Image: NASA/Keegan Barber
A powerful solar flare
A powerful solar flare NASA’s Solar Dynamics Observatory captured this image of a powerful X5.8 solar flare on May 10, 2024. The flare is the brightest region of the image near the center-right. The image shows a subset of extreme ultraviolet light that highlights the hot material in the flare.Image: NASA SDO
Epsilon Indi A b
Epsilon Indi A b A direct image of the giant planet Epsilon Indi A b (orange) taken by NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope. Most of the light from the planet’s host star, Epsilon Indi A, has been blocked out to reveal the planet. The star’s position is marked by an icon.Image: NASA, ESA, CSA, STScI, Elisabeth Matthews (MPIA)
Jupiter's north pole from Juno
Jupiter's north pole from Juno A color-enhanced view of the clouds surrounding Jupiter’s north pole, taken by NASA’s Juno spacecraft from a distance of about 29,000 kilometers (18,000 miles).Image: Image data: NASA / JPL-Caltech / SwR I/ MSSS; Image processing by Gary Eason © CC BY
Io from Juno, October 2023
Io from Juno, October 2023 Jupiter’s moon Io shows its mottled majesty in this image from the Juno spacecraft’s JunoCam instrument in late 2023, processed by amateur image processor Ted Stryk.Image: NASA / JPL-Caltech / SwRI / MSSS / Ted Stryk
Cheyava Falls sample site
Cheyava Falls sample site This image shows the Mars rock nicknamed “Cheyava Falls” shortly after NASA’s Perseverance rover drilled into it to collect a sample.Image: NASA / JPL-Caltech / ASU / MSSS
SLIM on the Moon
SLIM on the Moon JAXA’s Small Lunar Lander Demonstration Vehicle, SLIM, sits on the lunar surface with its thrusters pointing up. The spacecraft was intended to land in the opposite orientation, after which a small thruster was supposed to tip it onto its side. The image was taken by one of two small rovers the spacecraft deployed.Image: JAXA/Takara Tomy/Sony Group Corporation/Doshisha University
OSIRIS-REx sample from Bennu inside TAGSAM head
OSIRIS-REx sample from Bennu inside TAGSAM head After a lengthy struggle with two stuck fasteners, technicians were finally able to open the OSIRIS-REx Touch-And-Go Sample Acquisition Mechanism (TAGSAM) head that contained the bulk of the mission’s sample from asteroid Bennu. The material includes dust and rocks up to about a centimeter (0.4 inches) in size.Image: NASA/Erika Blumenfeld & Joseph Aebersold
Perseverance leaving Bright Angel
Perseverance leaving Bright Angel This image shows NASA’s Perseverance rover as it departed the Bright Angel region of Jezero Crater on Mars.Image: NASA / JPL-Caltech / Processed by Ed Mullen

