The best of 2024

Best Planetary Society accomplishment (thanks to the support of our members!)

Europa Clipper launched, thanks in part to years of advocacy efforts by The Planetary Society and our members.

Starting in 2013, The Planetary Society engaged its members and relentlessly advocated the U.S. Congress for a Europa mission, despite a dismal outlook for planetary science funding. Along with the dedicated work of other advocates, the space science community, and key supporters in Congress, this goal became a reality this year when Europa Clipper launched.

