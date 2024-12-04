Kate Howells • Dec 04, 2024
The best of 2024
Throughout November, Planetary Society members and audiences around the world voted for their favorite missions, images, accomplishments, and more from the past year. With so much awesome exploration happening in 2024, there were some close races. But the results are in, and here are the official winners of the Best of 2024.
Best space exploration image
Most exciting moment in planetary science
NASA’s Europa Clipper mission launching to study Jupiter’s ocean moon.
Best “Fact Worth Sharing” from our weekly Downlink newsletter
The 2024 eclipse may hold the record for the most-watched total solar eclipse in history. Hundreds of millions of people were within driving distance of totality, and tens of millions more watched live streams of the eclipse online.
Best astrophotography by our members
Most exciting upcoming planetary science mission
NASA’s Europa Clipper mission.
This mission will reach the Jupiter system in 2030 to begin studying its moon Europa for signs of habitability. By exploring Europa’s potential to host life, Europa Clipper will help scientists better understand the possibility of life on other worlds with subsurface oceans, including even those outside of the Solar System.
Best Planetary Society accomplishment (thanks to the support of our members!)
Europa Clipper launched, thanks in part to years of advocacy efforts by The Planetary Society and our members.
Starting in 2013, The Planetary Society engaged its members and relentlessly advocated the U.S. Congress for a Europa mission, despite a dismal outlook for planetary science funding. Along with the dedicated work of other advocates, the space science community, and key supporters in Congress, this goal became a reality this year when Europa Clipper launched.
