Kate HowellsDec 04, 2024

The best of 2024

Throughout November, Planetary Society members and audiences around the world voted for their favorite missions, images, accomplishments, and more from the past year. With so much awesome exploration happening in 2024, there were some close races. But the results are in, and here are the official winners of the Best of 2024. 

Best space exploration image

Odysseus Leaves Earth
Odysseus Leaves Earth The Odysseus lunar lander on its way to the Moon shortly after separating from a SpaceX Falcon 9 booster. Built by private company Intuitive Machines, Odysseus is part of NASA's Commercial Lunar Payload services program.Image: Intuitive Machines

Most exciting moment in planetary science 

NASA’s Europa Clipper mission launching to study Jupiter’s ocean moon.

Jupiter, Europa, and Europa Clipper
Jupiter, Europa, and Europa Clipper On Oct. 14, 2024, NASA’s Europa Clipper spacecraft began its six-year journey to Europa, a moon of Jupiter that may be hospitable to life as we know it.Image: NASA / JPL-Caltech

Best “Fact Worth Sharing” from our weekly Downlink newsletter

The 2024 eclipse may hold the record for the most-watched total solar eclipse in history. Hundreds of millions of people were within driving distance of totality, and tens of millions more watched live streams of the eclipse online. 

Best astrophotography by our members

A cloudy eclipse
A cloudy eclipse Planetary Society member Joshua Nichols captured this picture of the April 8, 2024, total solar eclipse in Texas, where light clouds highlighted the eclipse's effectsImage: Joshua Nichols

Most exciting upcoming planetary science mission

NASA’s Europa Clipper mission.

This mission will reach the Jupiter system in 2030 to begin studying its moon Europa for signs of habitability. By exploring Europa’s potential to host life, Europa Clipper will help scientists better understand the possibility of life on other worlds with subsurface oceans, including even those outside of the Solar System.

Europa Clipper with solar panels
Europa Clipper with solar panels A view down the length of the Europa Clipper spacecraft's solar panels, taken during their alignment and installation at Kennedy Space Center.Image: NASA / Frank Michaux

Best Planetary Society accomplishment (thanks to the support of our members!)

Europa Clipper launched, thanks in part to years of advocacy efforts by The Planetary Society and our members.

Starting in 2013, The Planetary Society engaged its members and relentlessly advocated the U.S. Congress for a Europa mission, despite a dismal outlook for planetary science funding. Along with the dedicated work of other advocates, the space science community, and key supporters in Congress, this goal became a reality this year when Europa Clipper launched. 

 

