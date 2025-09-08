Rethinking the atoms of life

When an astrobiologist says “life is hard,” they may be speaking on a cosmic level. They could mean that life itself is a puzzle we are nowhere near solving.

“We’re like second graders when it comes to understanding life,” says Betül Kaçar, PhD, professor of bacteriology at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. “We don’t know much.”

It might sound strange in an era of genetic engineering and antibiotics, but to those exploring the possibility of life beyond Earth, our ideas about biology appear far from complete. We don’t have a full picture of what life can be made of, where it can thrive, or what it might look like throughout the Universe. To search for alien life, scientists make do with what we know. That is almost entirely based on life on Earth.

Yet there are hints that creatures beyond our planet, if they exist, could be very different. By exploring these alternatives in the lab — and even resurrecting extinct forms of life — researchers are now challenging some of our most basic assumptions about the search for life. Their work may not only change how we think about aliens but what we know about ourselves.

Living atoms

As the only planet proven to be habitable, Earth has a special place in the search for life. It stands as an ideal, one we compare worlds to in hopes of finding somewhere as lush.

If scientists only cared about finding Earth’s twin, though, they might miss out on unfamiliar forms of life. The most common kind of creatures in the Universe might thrive in environments we consider toxic. They could be based on a completely different chemistry, and they might look nothing like us.

“It’s very possible — unfamiliar planets and their unfamiliar molecules creating life,” says Kaçar.

Kaçar’s work is dedicated to exploring these alternatives. To her, life as we know it is a starting point: something to learn from but also to push past.

“If we are to discover life as we do not know it, we must challenge our deepest assumptions. We need to consider the very atoms that make life possible,” Kaçar adds.

On Earth, these atoms mostly come down to just six chemical elements: carbon, hydrogen, nitrogen, oxygen, phosphorus, and sulfur — or CHNOPS for short. Add in trace amounts of other elements, like potassium and iron, and you can make all the chemicals that are crucial to our lives. That includes molecules like DNA and RNA for storing information, proteins to jump-start chemical reactions, carbohydrates for energy, and membranes to keep things separate and organized. All are brought together by water, which allows other chemicals to mix and interact.

What we don’t know is how inevitable any of this is. Different chemistries might be able to create life in different environments. Even on Earth, we’re not sure whether it is the only way life could have ended up.