Remembering our journey

In 1997, I was working on a mobile-robot project of my own, albeit a much more mundane one than anything at JPL: floor cleaning. I left the project in 1999 and rejoined it in 2004, working in an office in my home just outside Indianapolis. Throughout my time in that office, I had on my wall a poster from the Planetary Society, of the Mars Pathfinder Panorama, very near my desk.

On the wall just above the poster, I had placed a print of Carl Sagan’s quote, “How lucky we are to live in this time, the first moment in human history when we are, in fact, visiting other worlds.”

By that time, Spirit and Opportunity were roving Mars as well, but I had, through the poster on my wall, a special place in my heart for Pathfinder, and a powerful reminder that even as I sat in my office, working on motion-control and navigation software for my earthbound robot, Pathfinder and other electromechanical pioneers were out there on another planet, exploring on our behalf, blazing a trail that human feet would some day surely retrace.

I find this prospect thrilling - especially that it may happen some time yet in my lifetime.

In this world and especially in this time, when worldly problems and stresses abound, and we seem no closer to uniting as a species than we were when Pathfinder was first conceived, directing our eyes upwards to the stars, and especially to our planetary neighbors, seems more important than ever. We must continue to lift the level of awareness of science, and especially space and planetary science, among the population, and especially among the younger generation.

I consider myself fortunate to be associated in any way with an organization with such a lofty and important mission. Sagan, Murray, and Friedman gave the World something it would not have any other way: an ongoing Spirit of Curiosity, and a desire to continue to seek out every Opportunity to Find Paths to our future in the Heavens.

I look forward to the unifying societal impact that the first person walking on Mars will have. I look forward to seeing images of the first person to float among the asteroids and the outer planets. I look forward to the widening of our perspective, and the discovery of beneficial resources and brand new, surprising, positive reasons to keep pressing forward as a civilization.

-Daniel Daly

I absolutely love the idea of my name being on Mars and for the past 25 years have mentioned this fact with great pride. Being a member of the Planetary Society and sharing The Planetary Report with many friends and family is important for me and I will continue to do so. Our combined efforts with other world nations to reach Mars is a must if we're going to expand our civilization into the cosmos and the recent situation in the Ukraine is absolutely heartbreaking as we've lost a terrific partner in this endeavor, Russia. Hopefully this will rectify itself but in the meantime I add my hopes and dreams with so many others as we move forward in our travel to the stars.

-Linda Roach

Time seems to have been gone by at warp speed and my first thought upon being reminded that it’s been 25 years since my name has been on Pathfinder was that the interest in Mars has exploded over those 25 years and I have no doubt ( God willing ) that we will see a human presence on Mars in my lifetime. And that is a good thing---or---is it?

I have been a member of TPS since 1992 and I cannot help but reflect that I joined right around the time that the first exoplanet was discovered. Prior to that, the only star that we knew for sure hosted a solar system was our own sun. The only other planets that we knew were our own cosmic neighbourhours and of course, Mars, the famous Red Planet, was our next door neighbour and fueled our imagination and dreams of finding life elsewhere. Of course, we now know that our star is only one of billions that host solar systems and planets capable of hosting life. I often enjoy the looks on the faces of young people who weren’t even born when I joined the Society and I tell them that there was a time when our own solar system was all that we knew. Of course, most of us who knew even a little bit about astronomy and the unfathomable vastness of the Universe knew that there had to be more out there but this generation of young people have had the fortune of growing up in a world where we have always known of the existence of exoplanets. How strange and archaic it must seem to them and reminds me that I am as old as dirt as the expression goes..lol.

And as fascinating and compelling as all those strange new worlds are, we do not ( as of yet ) have the technology to travel there, although that could change someday as well, although probably not in my lifetime. Therefore, Mars continues its hold on us and remains our most accessible cosmic destination , even a future colony of earth, if visionaries like Elon Musk have his way. It seems that everyone is on their way to Mars and with over 40 missions of probes, orbiters, landers and rovers on their way to the Red Planet, representing different countries and now private individuals and space companies, now is a good time to start asking ourselves some serious questions. Yes—we can get there but just because we can doesn’t mean that we should. What is it we are hoping to achieve? And how will we respect whatever life ( and recognizing that life is a

broad term ) exists there already? And who “owns” Mars? With so many competing interests, I worry that it is starting to feel like the Wild West up there. We need to start looking at the ethics of going to and possible colonizing Mars ( as Musk hopes to do ) and I would love to see the Planetary Society take a serious look at this topic in upcoming articles and presentations.

We are almost there and it is so important that we get it right. The Planetary Society should be taking the lead on this or at least starting to get the conversation going. For example, what kind of law will apply to Mars once a human presence is established? Is the Outer Space Treaty of 1967 still applicable? What about environmental standards for the planet itself? Does the planet itself have rights? What about first contact protocols should that becomes necessary and who speaks for Earth? Not only will we have private companies with their own particular interests and agenda but we will be dealing with countries that are not particularly friendly to each other and also have different ideologies. My worst fear is that we will take what divides us here on Earth to Mars.

Let’s start the conversation . It is our community of space enthusiasts who should be taking the lead on this.

-Maureen Nadin