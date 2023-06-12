Asteroid samples from another world

What is OSIRIS-REx? And why Bennu?

Before we get into the next phase of the sample container’s journey, let’s discuss the ins and outs of the mission. At its core, OSIRIS-REx is a mission to a near-Earth asteroid initially called 1999 RQ36. In 2013, 9-year-old Michael Puzio won a competition to name the asteroid. The competition was co-hosted by The Planetary Society along with the University of Arizona and the MIT Lincoln Laboratory. He called it Bennu after a deity from ancient Egyptian mythology.



Bennu orbits the Sun every 1.2 years and is closest to Earth’s orbit every six years, around 300,000 kilometers (186,000 miles) away. A little over two years after it launched, OSIRIS-REx entered orbit around Bennu on Dec. 31, 2018, and began the long process of mapping the asteroid in detail. After sampling sites were identified by the team back home, the spacecraft made its first sampling on the asteroid to gather material on Oct. 20, 2020.

Scientists didn’t expect what they found on Bennu’s surface. “What surprised us was how loosely packed and how fragile the surface was,” Lauretta says. “When the spacecraft made contact, it sunk in like 2 feet deep. The robotic arm just plowed through with no resistance from the surface whatsoever. And that was shocking to us. And we realized that the material is very weak and breaks apart incredibly easily.”

We’re about to receive quite a unique sample. Scientists have worked with samples from other worlds before, like the precious lunar samples Apollo astronauts brought back from the Moon. They also routinely seek out and study meteorites. Antarctica in particular is a goldmine for these otherworldly specimens. “I was able to be a field team member collecting meteorites in Antarctica in 2019,” says Nicole Lunning, deputy OSIRIS-REx curator within NASA’s Astromaterials Research and Exploration Science Division (she’s in charge of preserving the asteroid samples). “Just seeing a meteorite on the ground was an amazing experience. There’s nothing like it; even after finding dozens, it doesn’t get old.”



But any meteorite that falls to Earth is different from what we’re getting from OSIRIS-REx because meteorites are what have survived after the traumatic process of reentering Earth’s atmosphere. This additional material from Bennu would simply never survive that process. “We’re bringing back material that we hope is unlike anything that’s available on the surface of Earth from our meteorite collection,” explains Lauretta.



This sample is now zipping toward Earth along with 442,803 names collected by The Planetary Society for the mission. These names visited the asteroid Bennu via microchip. One set will continue onward to the asteroid Apophis while a duplicate will land on Earth with the sample return container.