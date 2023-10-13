Psyche mission successfully launches

The launch was delayed one week after technicians discovered that a spare Psyche thruster used for testing was operating at higher than expected temperatures. The thrusters are used to turn and orient the spacecraft. They must operate within certain temperature ranges to stay healthy over the course of the entire mission.

The fix turned out to be relatively simple: Psyche will operate its thrusters at 30% of their maximum thrust, rather than 80%. The spacecraft will not be able to turn as quickly, but the change is not expected to impact the mission.

Psyche will journey through interplanetary space for six years to reach the same-name asteroid Psyche in 2029. Asteroid Psyche may be the exposed core of a planetesimal, a planetary building block used in the formation of planets and other worlds. Collisions with other objects may have stripped off Psyche’s outer layers long ago.

As a possible planetary core, Psyche consists of 30% to 60% metal by volume. Its surface may have craters with sharp rims and metal-rich spires towering into space.