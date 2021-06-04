Biden's 2022 NASA Budget Says Yes to Pretty Much Everything

Planetary Exploration

Artemis

Project Artemis as conceived under the Trump Administration would continue effectively unchanged in the first year of Biden Administration. All existing components are funded. It's early yet, and most of this budget was defined before NASA had its new Administrator, but it's an encouraging sign that there won't be a reset button on human exploration beyond Earth.

The Human Landing System is perhaps the most substantive programmatic departure, with NASA deciding on a single provider, SpaceX. As a consequence, the Biden Administration is asking for $1.2 billion for this program in 2022—$3 billion less than projected by the Trump Administration in its previous NASA budget. Congress demonstrated little interest in funding those substantial increases to the HLS, however, driving NASA to the single selection.

The other noteworthy departure is an embrace of the Space Launch System's Exploration Upper Stage, which would increase mass capacity for Orion launches. Trump administration budgets had argued to defer this effort, arguing that the current Block 1 version of the SLS was enough to achieve near-term goals at the Moon.



Planetary Science

At $3.2 billion, this may be the best planetary science budget proposal in history. That's not hyperbole. Adjusted for inflation, it would surpass the program's peak in the mid-1960s, when NASA was throwing robotic probes at the Moon in advance of crewed Apollo missions.

Nearly every Planetary Society priority is well-funded: Mars Sample Return, Europa Clipper, NEO Surveyor, Dragonfly, and critical infrastructure like Plutonium-238 production. It supports two new Discovery-class missions (DAVINCI+ and VERITAS) to launch later in the decade. Dozens of lunar instruments and technology demonstrations (including the first 4G LTE network on the lunar surface) are funded with commercial payload deliveries. A fleet of interplanetary smallsats stands ready to launch in the next few years to the Moon and Mars, pushing the limits of scientific return for micro missions.

There will be no fights to defend ongoing planetary missions. Every operating mission is funded. The teams can focus on their work without fear of cancellation.

Unfortunately, funding for basic research remains flat. This research supports the current and future scientific workforce. But increased demand has driven award rates down into the single digits, putting significant pressure on scientists who depend on these grants to enable their work. This remains an issue to resolve in the congressional process.

