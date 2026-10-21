Momentum October 2026

NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory’s Bob Pappalardo has been waiting longer than most. As Europa Clipper’s project scientist, and a Planetary Society member since 2006, Bob has spent two decades bringing this mission to life. “Europa is one of the key targets in understanding whether there might be other life in our Solar System today,” he told Planetary Radio nearly 20 years ago.

If Europa’s ocean harbors life, scientists say, it would offer historic proof that life in the Universe is not a miracle, but a pattern. Members like Bob — and like you — helped secure this mission.

On December 3, look up as the Clipper ship skims our atmosphere. That spacecraft overhead is, in part, yours.

Before Dec. 31: Two ways to give more wisely

Unlike Clipper on its long journey to Europa, December has a way of arriving faster than expected. If you’re considering a year-end gift to the Society, two giving strategies are worth knowing about — and acting on — before the calendar turns.

Qualified Charitable Distributions (QCDs) If you are 70½ or older and have a traditional IRA, a QCD may be the most tax-efficient gift you can make. A QCD allows you to transfer up to $111,000 directly from your IRA to a qualified charity — without the distribution counting as taxable income. It also satisfies part or all of your Required Minimum Distribution. Unlike a standard cash gift, a QCD reduces your adjusted gross income whether you itemize or not, making it valuable under the new 2026 deduction rules. The deadline is December 31st. Act before year-end to ensure your QCD counts for the 2026 tax year.

Donor-Advised Funds (DAFs) If you’ve already funded a DAF, year-end is an ideal time to recommend a grant to the Society. The process is straightforward — log into your DAF account, select The Planetary Society as the recipient, and submit your grant recommendation. A DAF gift can even cover your membership dues, with one important step: because membership can include tangible benefi ts, you’ll need to decline those benefi ts for the gift to qualify. You can do this through a note in your DAF manager’s system or by sending us a brief email at [email protected].

If you have any other questions or concerns, visit planetary.org/giving. We’re always happy to help.

Member spotlight: Lorne Trottier

I’ve been fascinated by science and the wonders of the universe since I was 11 years old. I grew up during the dawn of the space age and have followed it closely ever since. I’m a big fan of Carl Sagan and greatly enjoyed the Cosmos series. I joined The Planetary Society as soon as I heard about it. I enjoy sharing my enthusiasm for space exploration with others. It’s been exciting to participate in Planetfest and other Planetary Society events.