How to log in to The Planetary Society Member Community
Written by
Ambre Trujillo
Digital Community Manager, The Planetary Society
October 21, 2026
What is the Member Community?
The Member Community is The Planetary Society's members-only online community. It's where members around the world connect with each other, learn from space experts, and get updates from Planetary Society staff and spokespeople.
You can access it in two ways, with the same account and the same content in both:
- On the web: Go to community.planetary.org
- In the app: Download The Planetary Society app from the Apple Store or Google Play
Inside, you can:
- Join exclusive live events and celebrate big moments in space exploration together
- Take free online classes
- Read the latest articles and discuss missions and discoveries
- Advocate for more space science exploration
- Share astrophotography, art, and creative work
- Join our Book Club and ask the author questions live!
Before you start
The Member Community is open to active Planetary Society members who are 18 or older. You log in with your Planetary Society account, the same username and password tied to your membership.
- Where: community.planetary.org on any web browser, or The Planetary Society app on iOS and Android.
- What you need: Your Planetary Society username and password.
- Not a member yet? Join at planetary.org/membership. Community access comes with every active membership.
There are two ways to log in:
Log in on a web browser
1. Go to community.planetary.org.
2. Click Join or Sign in.
3. You'll land on a Planetary Society account center.
4. Enter your Planetary Society username and password. This is the same username and password for your account on planetary.org where you manage your membership, personal information, etc.
5. Click Log In.
6. You're in! Start by getting everything on your checklist checked off. This helps you learn how to navigate the community and explore events, classes, and discussions.
7. Trouble logging in? Email [email protected]
Log in on the mobile app
1. Download The Planetary Society app from the Apple Store or Google Play. It doesn’t cost you a thing as it’s included in your membership!
2. Open the app and tap Sign in.
3. Enter your Planetary Society username and password, the same ones you use on the web.
4. Tap Continue.
5. Turn on notifications if you'd like alerts for live events and replies. Warning: This could get noisy.
6. Trouble logging in? Email [email protected]
Trouble logging in
- Forgot your password? Click Forgot your password? on the login screen and follow the reset email. Check spam if it doesn't arrive in a few minutes.
- Membership lapsed? Access requires an active membership. Renew at planetary.org/membership, then try again.
- Seeing a blank screen or error message? Log out, clear your browser cache or reinstall the app, and log back in with your Planetary Society credentials.
Still stuck?
Contact member services at [email protected] with your name and the email on your membership. We'll get you into the community.
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