How to log in to The Planetary Society Member Community

What is the Member Community?

The Member Community is The Planetary Society's members-only online community. It's where members around the world connect with each other, learn from space experts, and get updates from Planetary Society staff and spokespeople.

You can access it in two ways, with the same account and the same content in both:

On the web: Go to community.planetary.org

Go to community.planetary.org In the app: Download The Planetary Society app from the Apple Store or Google Play

Inside, you can:

Join exclusive live events and celebrate big moments in space exploration together

Take free online classes

Read the latest articles and discuss missions and discoveries

Advocate for more space science exploration

Share astrophotography, art, and creative work

Join our Book Club and ask the author questions live!

Before you start

The Member Community is open to active Planetary Society members who are 18 or older. You log in with your Planetary Society account, the same username and password tied to your membership.

Where: community.planetary.org on any web browser, or The Planetary Society app on iOS and Android.

community.planetary.org on any web browser, or The Planetary Society app on iOS and Android. What you need: Your Planetary Society username and password.

Your Planetary Society username and password. Not a member yet? Join at planetary.org/membership. Community access comes with every active membership.

There are two ways to log in:

Log in on a web browser

1. Go to community.planetary.org.

2. Click Join or Sign in.