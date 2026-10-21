Planetary Society logo
  • “Exploration is in our nature.” - Carl Sagan

How to log in to The Planetary Society Member Community

Ambre Trujillo

Written by Ambre Trujillo
Digital Community Manager, The Planetary Society
October 21, 2026

What is the Member Community?

The Member Community is The Planetary Society's members-only online community. It's where members around the world connect with each other, learn from space experts, and get updates from Planetary Society staff and spokespeople.

You can access it in two ways, with the same account and the same content in both:

Inside, you can:

  • Join exclusive live events and celebrate big moments in space exploration together
  • Take free online classes
  • Read the latest articles and discuss missions and discoveries
  • Advocate for more space science exploration
  • Share astrophotography, art, and creative work
  • Join our Book Club and ask the author questions live!

Before you start

The Member Community is open to active Planetary Society members who are 18 or older. You log in with your Planetary Society account, the same username and password tied to your membership.

  • Where: community.planetary.org on any web browser, or The Planetary Society app on iOS and Android.
  • What you need: Your Planetary Society username and password. 
  • Not a member yet? Join at planetary.org/membership. Community access comes with every active membership.

There are two ways to log in:

Log in on a web browser

1. Go to community.planetary.org.

2. Click Join or Sign in.

Member Community login page
Member Community login page What you'll see on the login page for the Planetary Society Member Community at community.planetary.org

3. You'll land on a Planetary Society account center.

Member Community login fields
Member Community login fields What you'll see after clicking on Join or Sign In at community.planetary.org.

4. Enter your Planetary Society username and password. This is the same username and password for your account on planetary.org where you manage your membership, personal information, etc.

5. Click Log In.

6. You're in! Start by getting everything on your checklist checked off. This helps you learn how to navigate the community and explore events, classes, and discussions.

Member community checklist
Member community checklist A view of the welcome checklist for new Member Community users.

7. Trouble logging in? Email [email protected]

Log in on the mobile app

1. Download The Planetary Society app from the Apple Store or Google Play. It doesn’t cost you a thing as it’s included in your membership!

2. Open the app and tap Sign in.

3. Enter your Planetary Society username and password, the same ones you use on the web.

4. Tap Continue.

5. Turn on notifications if you'd like alerts for live events and replies. Warning: This could get noisy.

6. Trouble logging in? Email [email protected]

Trouble logging in

  • Forgot your password? Click Forgot your password? on the login screen and follow the reset email. Check spam if it doesn't arrive in a few minutes.
  • Membership lapsed? Access requires an active membership. Renew at planetary.org/membership, then try again.
  • Seeing a blank screen or error message? Log out, clear your browser cache or reinstall the app, and log back in with your Planetary Society credentials.

Still stuck?

Contact member services at [email protected] with your name and the email on your membership. We'll get you into the community.

You Power the Next Great Discovery!

Fund future scientific research that advances space science and exploration with your gift today.

Donate