Messengers of ice and time

The Space Age has transformed our understanding of comets and their potential role in delivering water and organics to Earth. Yet the few we’ve visited with spacecraft have been reshaped by repeated journeys through the inner Solar System. What secrets would a pristine comet hold? What could a sample-return mission reveal? Do comets have more to teach about our origins?

An abundance of organics

When the Sun and planets formed from a giant cloud of gas and dust 4.6 billion years ago, the leftover material became the asteroids and comets we see today. Close to the young Sun, it was too hot for volatile ices to survive. But farther out, temperatures dropped low enough for icy planetesimals to form.

Some of these icy bodies settled into the Kuiper belt, home to short-period comets that periodically enter the inner Solar System on orbits lasting up to about 200 years. Others were thrown outward by the giant planets into elongated, tilted paths that form the scattered disk, a transitional region extending far beyond the Kuiper belt. The most dramatically flung objects populated the distant, spherical Oort cloud, which may stretch halfway to our nearest star, Proxima Centauri. If Proxima has its own Oort cloud, its outer edges might overlap with ours.

So far, all the comets we’ve visited — Giacobini-Zinner, Halley, Grigg-Skjellerup, Borrelly, Wild 2, Tempel 1, Hartley 2, and 67P — have been short-period comets, baked and altered by repeated cycles of sunlight. But even these dynamic worlds have revealed remarkable chemistry.

At 67P, Rosetta’s ROSINA instrument detected glycine, an amino acid found in proteins, and phosphorus, a key ingredient in DNA and cell membranes. In a recent paper, Altwegg and her co-authors found heterocycles, ring-shaped molecules that play crucial roles in the biochemistry of carbon-based life. Another analysis led by Altwegg used 67P’s composition to extrapolate how much organic material comets could have carried to Earth billions of years ago. The conclusion: Comet-delivered organics could have matched or equaled the total biomass on Earth today, increasing the likelihood that comets played a role in life’s origins.

While Rosetta revolutionized comet science, Altwegg said key mysteries remain. “We mostly investigated the coma — the dust and gas from the surface. We still don’t know how the ice and dust are distributed inside or how homogeneous comets really are,” she said. “To answer that, we need to visit more comets.”