Meet the superlative exoplanets

MOST ECCENTRIC: HD 20782b

Most Eccentric may not be the yearbook award you’d want to win, but it’s a remarkable feat among planets. Eccentricity is a measure of how not round a planet’s orbit is, and most planets’ orbits are close to circular — not HD 20782b’s, though. It has the most eccentric orbit found to date since its discovery in 2006. The planet itself is bigger than Jupiter and orbits its Sunlike star every 1.6 years. On a scale from zero to one, this planet’s eccentricity is 0.95. Throughout its orbit, it can come as close as 105 million kilometers (65 million miles) to its star or as far as 400 million kilometers (250 million miles). This definitely creates drastic temperature and pressure variations on HD 20782b over the course of its eccentric orbit, most likely causing extreme weather in the planet’s atmosphere.



MOST LIKELY TO SUCCEED: K2 136b

If success means the potential to host life, there are no obvious winners in this category, but one exoplanet seems to meet more criteria than the rest: K2 136b. It’s a dense super Earth that orbits a metal-rich K-type star every eight days. What earns it this title is a combination of its galactic location and host star properties. Planet hunters place a lot of emphasis on the habitable zone around a star, and there are hundreds of planets in their local “Goldilocks zone.” To stand out, an exoplanet has to be in the galactic habitable zone as well. This is the region in a galaxy that meets most or all of the large-scale criteria for life. Over the last few decades, the list of conditions has grown to include distance from extremely radiative events, like supernovae; availability of heavy elements; and a stable stellar orbit over billions of years. Recently, studies have suggested that K-type stars might be the best hosts of habitable planets because they’re longer-lived and more prevalent than Sunlike stars but often less magnetically active than M dwarfs. Let’s just hope K2 136b can live up to its potential.



With over 5,500 planets identified around other stars, you can find plenty of standouts in the exoplanet yearbook. But it’s the lessons we astronomers have learned from the class as a whole that really changed our understanding of the Universe. Now we know that most stars have planets and that rocky planets like Earth are common. We know that stellar systems are amazingly diverse and that planets can migrate away from where they formed. Best of all, we know the field of exoplanet research is just getting started.