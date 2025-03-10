Exploration on autopilot
The first to glimpse alien life, the first to explore another star, the first to deflect an asteroid about to hit Earth — these might sound like distinct heroic roles, but all could actually describe the same thing. Each milestone, if it ever does happen, might be accomplished by artificial intelligence (AI).
We are entering a new era of space exploration and not just because AI will make spacecraft more powerful. Artificial intelligence is set to transform both robotic and crewed missions. Though we are only just beginning to imagine the challenges and possibilities, in the near future, more and more of humanity’s next steps in exploring the Cosmos could prove impractical, or even impossible, without AI.
Human Resources
Today, every active space mission relies on human control. Whether planning a spacecraft’s trajectory or picking a rover’s sample site, teams of experts on Earth intervene to keep missions on track. The downside is that the kinds of exploration demanding quick, complicated decision-making often stay out of reach. No space agency has ever flown a drone through a Martian cave, for example, though it could tell us a great deal about the planet’s past.
Human guidance also comes at a cost. Over the course of the 2010s, NASA’s Science Mission Directorate spent $2.4 billion on mission operations alone. If that work had been streamlined by just 15% — say, by reducing the number of hours spent managing probes — the agency could have saved $360 million. That’s enough to pay for another mission, like the recent Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART), in full.
Better, faster, stronger
AI will change this equation. When human control threatens to become too impractical or expensive, artificial intelligence can bridge the gap. AI allows probes to plan out their own activities, navigate complex surroundings, and both detect and adapt to onboard problems. Missions can lean on AI for efficiency and, sometimes, to achieve entirely new feats.
Take NASA’s DART mission. In 2022, it used an onboard algorithm to guide itself into the asteroid Dimorphos. Unlike previous missions, DART did not just follow a set of prewritten rules to slightly adjust its trajectory; its algorithm made its own decisions, commanding the spacecraft by itself for the mission’s entire final phase.
On Mars, rovers have also benefited from machine intelligence. Every NASA rover since Opportunity has used a built-in system to examine its wide-field images and automatically decide which spots to photograph in detail. The result is more photos for less work, freeing the rover teams to focus on other tasks.
But there is much more AI could do for robotic exploration. For example, experts currently plan detailed schedules for Mars rovers almost daily, but with greater onboard intelligence, future missions could instead make their own plans based on overarching goals. In one recent test at a Marslike site, a rover with this sort of “smart” software was able to complete a science campaign a full 80% faster than one using traditional methods.
At the same time, missions could use AI to physically get around with less oversight. As it stands, difficult maneuvers like gravity assists and landings require extensive planning from ground control. Landing zones have to be scouted in advance, sometimes by entirely separate missions, and while rovers know to avoid some hazards, they are mostly limited to terrain that is nicely lit and easy to traverse.
Smarter robots could one day handle all these operations on their own. In simulations, AI-driven spacecraft have planned maneuvers involving aerobraking and gravity assists that minimize fuel and travel time. AI methods can also automatically detect surface features like cave entrances, classify how navigable terrain is, and construct maps for rovers based on orbiter images.
Finally, more intelligent probes might not only understand their surroundings better but also their own workings. Research shows that AI-driven techniques can improve how a spacecraft identifies and adapts to internal problems in real time. This might help missions do things like account for broken instruments and spot software malfunctions caused by intense space radiation. If a wind sensor failed on NASA’s InSight Mars lander, for instance, scientists have shown they could use AI to lessen the impact on the spacecraft’s data.
I, spacecraft
Put all this together and AI becomes perfect for self-reliant missions to unexplored worlds.
The next generation of robotic Moon rover, ENDURANCE-R, is a prime example. By relying on onboard intelligence, ENDURANCE-R would drive up to 2,000 kilometers (1,200 miles) in just three years, covering ground at over 50 times the rate of NASA’s latest Mars rover. Though the mission has yet to be confirmed, the National Academy of Sciences has recommended ENDURANCE-R to become the agency’s top priority within one of its lunar science programs.
Planetary defense could also draw on AI to go beyond missions like DART. Untested methods, like nudging asteroids with ion beams or pulling them with a spacecraft’s gravity, could use AI to keep probes hovering around their targets for long periods. And if there is no time to send a mission to scout out a dangerous asteroid, a spacecraft that uses AI to adapt to unknown bodies could make the difference in averting catastrophe.
Perhaps no missions stand to benefit more from AI, though, than those searching for life on faraway worlds like Europa and Enceladus. Where communication signals take around an hour to travel to Earth and back, missions all but have to govern themselves to achieve anything. AI could also help probes navigate unexplored terrain on these worlds, as the interview later in this issue of The Planetary Report shows.
But getting instructions to a distant lander is only half the problem; the other half is getting data back. Downlink speeds from these missions can be slower than dial-up internet. In a single minute, with just one instrument, a Europa lander mission might collect 40 times more data than it could send back to Earth over its entire lifetime. Though data can be compressed and transmission technology improved, neither is expected to come close to solving this problem soon.
So, upcoming missions will have AI summarize their measurements and decide which should be sent back to scientists. The European Space Agency’s Rosalind Franklin rover will use this method to look for organic compounds on Mars, while NASA’s Dragonfly mission will apply it to Saturn’s moon Titan. Both missions are slated to launch in 2028. If either ends up finding something spectacular, AI will likely have seen it first and passed it along.
Don't say HAL
AI will make robots more capable, but it will not replace human crews. If anything, AI may be essential to expanding humanity’s presence farther from Earth. Just as more distant or complex robotic missions can depend on AI to replace mission control, space stations and crewed deep-space missions can use onboard intelligence to rely less on a distant home planet.
Already, AI has acted as a personal assistant to astronauts aboard the International Space Station. A computer powered by IBM’s Watson AI made the trip twice in the past few years, taking a first step toward future AI astronaut helpers. Another assistant, this one based on a large language model similar to ChatGPT, will soon be tested by ESA on Earth.
Update in progress...
There is still a lot to figure out, though, before AI starts commanding entire missions or helping astronauts in deep space.
For one, AI methods can be hard to trust. Smarter algorithms often function in ways that aren’t transparent, and since AI methods are meant to respond to a huge variety of conditions, testing them is difficult. Unlike a self-driving car, an AI-enabled spacecraft can’t be crash-tested around a warehouse. Future systems will probably be proven almost entirely through computer simulations. Research shows that these methods could be enough to show that AI systems are ready to fly, but this part of the field is only just getting started.
Yet the biggest roadblock to adopting AI for space exploration may not be issues with the technology itself but with how it fits into space agencies. This is not new. In 1980, a panel of experts chaired by Planetary Society co-founder Carl Sagan published a report criticizing NASA’s attitude toward machine intelligence and robotics, calling it “conservative and unimaginative.” Since computer science is so essential to space exploration, the panel argued, NASA should act as an incubator for it. Otherwise, the agency will have to wait for private companies to invent new technology and then adopt it, rather than developing their own systems tailored to the needs of exploration.
Today, NASA is no AI incubator, but it’s not stuck in the past. It also has a very different relationship with the private sector. The agency launched an AI research partnership with Nvidia, Google Cloud, and other leading organizations in 2016, well before the recent jump in AI’s popularity. NASA has built some AI methods into recent missions, and it established its own chief AI officer in 2024.
Still, NASA and other space agencies have done little to apply AI to spacecraft operations more broadly. Some experts argue that this might require a change in how agencies think about their missions. Officials would have to view AI as a way to improve a mission’s reliability instead of just adding risk, spacecraft and instrument teams would have to work together more closely than they do now, and agencies would have to invest in AI on more than a mission-by-mission basis.
As science challenges us to expand where we might boldly go and the discoveries we might boldly make, the impact AI could have on space exploration will only grow — and so will the reasons for agencies to make these kinds of changes.
After all, we don’t know whether the first major discovery to depend on AI will come from a moon of Saturn, a nearby star, or somewhere else entirely. But with the right support, AI will provide a way of knowing the Cosmos unlike any we have ever had before.
