An exquisite cosmic coincidence

Total solar eclipses are easy to appreciate. For as long as our historical records go back, we know that humans have marveled at them. Many cultures developed mythological explanations for eclipses, believing that only gods could blot out the Sun. Some ancient cultures developed sophisticated astronomical systems that could explain and actually predict eclipses. Today, we understand the motions of celestial objects so well that we can predict the exact minute a solar eclipse will begin at any given location. But the depth of our understanding of the Cosmos doesn’t lessen our appreciation of eclipses. In many ways, it enhances it.



Although syzygy (the alignment of celestial objects, like Earth, the Sun, and the Moon) is a completely normal thing in the Solar System, the way it creates eclipses on Earth is unique. This has to do with a wonderful coincidence of size and distance. The Sun is 400 times larger in diameter than the Moon, and the Sun also happens to be 400 times farther away from Earth than the Moon (most of the time — more on that later). This makes it so that both objects appear to be the same size from the perspective of Earth (in most locations — more on that later too). When syzygy occurs, the Moon can perfectly cover the Sun’s face.