Washington, D.C. (December 3, 2025) — The Planetary Society is proud to announce that Chief of Space Policy Casey Dreier has been named the recipient of the 2025 SpaceNews Icon Award for Individual Achievement, which recognizes exceptional leadership, innovation, and dedication in advancing the space industry.

Dreier is being honored for his tireless advocacy for NASA’s space science program in the face of historic cuts proposed by the White House earlier this year. He has pioneered the use of AI and other modern technologies to track DOGE cancellations at NASA, the economic impacts of proposed space science in congressional districts throughout the country, and to provide historical context for NASA’s budget cuts.

“It’s one thing to say that these proposed cuts were bad, but it’s another thing entirely to have raw numbers showing it was the largest single-year cut in the history of NASA, or that NASA’s budget would have been reduced to a level not seen since 1961, before humans had even ventured into space. You can argue opinions, but you can’t argue facts. And I wanted this debate to be grounded in fact.”

“I am honored to receive this award,” he said. “It’s a recognition of the sophistication of our advocacy program and a testament to the unique role The Planetary Society plays in the space community. I am grateful for our members and supporters that enable this work.”

Dreier will be featured in the December issue of SpaceNews magazine and was celebrated during an awards ceremony at the Johns Hopkins University Bloomberg Center in Washington, D.C. on December 2. He attended alongside members of The Planetary Society’s Space Policy and Advocacy team and CEO Bill Nye, who praised Dreier’s impact on the field.

“Casey is one of the clearest, most respected voices in space policy today,” said Nye. “His leadership helps ensure that exploration remains a priority for our nation and the world. We’re thrilled to see his impact recognized at this level — we’re proud to have him representing us.”

As Chief of Space Policy, Dreier leads the Society’s advocacy and policy efforts, working closely with members, policymakers, and partner organizations to advance exploration. He is a widely cited expert, appearing in The New York Times, The Economist, The Washington Post, The Atlantic, Scientific American, Vox, NPR, and more. He also hosts Planetary Radio: Space Policy Edition, released monthly since 2016, and writes the monthly Space Advocate Newsletter, read by over 33,000 subscribers.

Press Resources