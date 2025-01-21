The Planetary Society Releases Space Policy Recommendations for the New Trump Administration

Pasadena, CA (January 21, 2025) — The Planetary Society, the world’s largest independent space advocacy organization, issued the following recommendations regarding the United States’ space exploration policy as President Donald Trump takes office:

Implement a vision and timeline for exploration and scientific discovery

NASA must establish a clear, long-term strategy that maintains continuity of purpose, integrates scientific discovery as a central motivation for exploration, and uses the inspirational power of spaceflight to unify the nation. Embrace NASA’s unique abilities in science and human spaceflight

NASA should leverage its unique public responsibility to lead global coalitions, pioneer scientific discovery and exploration, and reflect the highest ideals of the nation to the world. NASA should align its efforts to doing what private industry cannot. Get NASA back on track in the space sciences

NASA must see restored funding and priority for its science programs, advance its next generation of flagship missions, and continue to explore how commercial partners can help reduce costs where appropriate. Demand the best performance from NASA’s civil service, contractors, and commercial partners

Avoid duplicating commercial services and hold suppliers accountable for results. Providing a service to NASA should be a privilege for any organization or individual.

The recommendations come at a critical time for NASA, which is facing both unprecedented opportunities and significant challenges in program delivery and budget.

The Planetary Society believes that space exploration could serve as a unifying activity to a polarized country, while furthering the technological leadership of the nation and fostering an innovative, curious, and outward-looking society.

An extended version of the recommendations is available on The Planetary Society’s website or via this PDF document.

