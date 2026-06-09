The Planetary Society Congratulates Artemis III Crew and Urges Ongoing Support for NASA Science and Exploration
Press Statement
June 09, 2026
Contact
Danielle Gunn
Email: [email protected]
Phone: +1-626-793-5100
Pasadena, CA (June 9, 2026) — The Planetary Society, the world’s largest independent space interest organization, issued the following statement in response to NASA’s announcement of the crew for Artemis III:
We congratulate NASA astronauts Randy Bresnik, Andre Douglas, Frank Rubio, and ESA astronaut Luca Parmitano on their selection as crew of the upcoming Artemis III mission. These four brave individuals represent the next step in advancing humanity’s presence in deep space.
Artemis is a testament to what’s possible when America works closely with its allies in pursuit of exploration and discovery. Every Orion spacecraft relies on the European-built service module for propulsion and life support, operational support, technical expertise, and telecommunications infrastructure. Peaceful collaboration is one of the great “spin offs” of NASA’s ongoing science and human exploration efforts, and we are pleased to see this reflected once again in this crew selection.
However, despite the demonstrable success of Artemis and dozens of scientific projects, NASA faces the second-largest budget cut in its history. The proposed 24% cut would terminate more than a dozen NASA partnerships with American allies in Europe and Japan, including a joint-effort to land a new scientific rover on the surface of Mars. These cuts undermine the very partnerships exemplified by the Artemis III crew, and undermine NASA’s leadership in space and long-term success at the Moon and beyond.
We urge the Congress to complete their work and reject these short-sighted cuts and provide NASA with the resources necessary to maintain global leadership in space exploration and scientific discovery. The crew selection for Artemis III crew stands as a reminder that space exploration requires reliable funding, clear vision, and a steadfast commitment, one that Congress has routinely supported on a bipartisan basis.
Press Resources
Casey Dreier, Chief of Space Policy, is available for interviews. Please arrange with Danielle Gunn, chief communications officer, at [email protected]
About The Planetary Society
With a global community of more than 2 million space enthusiasts, The Planetary Society is the world’s largest and most influential space advocacy organization. Founded in 1980 by Carl Sagan, Bruce Murray, and Louis Friedman and today led by CEO Jennifer Vaughn, we empower the public to take a meaningful role in advancing space exploration through advocacy, education outreach, scientific innovation, and global collaboration. Together with our members and supporters, we’re on a mission to explore worlds, find life off Earth, and protect our planet from dangerous asteroids. To learn more, visit www.planetary.org.
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