Pasadena, CA (July 30, 2025) — The Planetary Society, the world’s largest independent space interest organization, is partnering with ten organizations to organize constituent visits to Congress in order to Save NASA Science from the unprecedented, unstrategic, and wasteful cuts proposed by the Office of Management and Budget in 2026.

“This has never happened before,” said Casey Dreier, chief of space policy for The Planetary Society. “We are seeing an remarkable cross-section of the space community unite to support NASA science. We are proud to work with them to facilitate as many visits as possible to support space science and exploration.”

The White House’s FY 2026 budget request for NASA, which proposed a 47% cut to science activities among an equally historic 24% cut to NASA overall, has faced tremendous opposition from the American public and Congress.

​​Recent congressional activity has rejected the proposal, though a final full-year funding package remains to be enacted. The Senate’s Commerce, Justice, Science (CJS) bill, approved earlier this month, rejected the full extent of the cuts to NASA and NASA Science, explicitly reversing the administration’s proposed cancellations of dozens of high-performing space missions. A parallel House draft similarly rejected the full extent of science cuts while retaining NASA’s topline budget.

The advocates headed to Washington will press their elected officials to act quickly on appropriations that fully reject the funding cuts and premature program terminations at NASA that run counter to congressional and public will.

The current list of partnering organizations are:

American Astronomical Society

American Geophysical Union

American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics

Association of American Universities

Explore Mars Inc.

The Mars Society

Maryland Aerospace Alliance

National Space Society

The Planetary Society

Scientific Society for Astrobiology

Universities Space Research Association

Members of The Planetary Society and other partner organizations can register now for the Save NASA Science Day of Action.

Members of the American Geophysical Union can register using this sign up form.

Further information is available at: planetary.org/dayofaction

