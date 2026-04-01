"For the first time in more than 50 years, human beings are about to travel beyond low-Earth orbit — and the world gets to watch it happen. The Planetary Society, and our members in more than 100 countries around the world, could not be more proud or more excited to witness this moment.

This crew carries the scientific ambitions of a generation. The data Artemis II returns — on deep space radiation, human health beyond low-Earth orbit, and the geology of the Moon's far side — will protect every crew that follows them into deep space. Science is the reason this mission is worth doing, and science is what will endure long after the splashdown.

In Reid Wiseman, Christina Koch, Victor Glover, and Jeremy Hansen — which includes the first woman, first person of color, and first non-American to travel to lunar distance — we see what the future of exploration looks like. We are proud of this crew, proud of NASA, and proud of everyone who refused to stop pushing.”