Statement on NASA's updated Mars Sample Return plans
April 17, 2024
The Planetary Society, the world’s largest independent space advocacy organization, released the following statement in regard to NASA's recent announcement of a new path forward on the Mars Sample Return program:
This week, NASA announced it will be soliciting input from the broader commercial and civil space community to reduce the cost, complexity, and risk of the Mars Sample Return (MSR) campaign. This ambitious program, with the goal of returning samples currently being collected by the Perseverance Rover, requires the utmost confidence from the scientific community, Congress, and the public to be successful. The Planetary Society welcomes NASA’s continued commitment to Mars Sample Return, and urges the agency to make a decisive commitment to a feasible, affordable, and scientifically productive plan by the end of the year.
Resource: Mars Sample Return overview
