Planetary Society’s Day of Action Goes Virtual to Push for Investment in Space Exploration
A record 145 space advocates from 30 states will meet with elected officials, with global #FundSpace campaign underway in support
31 Mar 2021
Washington, D.C. (March 31, 2021) — Planetary Society members are meeting face-to-face (virtually) with their elected officials today to argue for increased investment in space science, exploration, and planetary defense.
The Planetary Society, the world’s largest independent space interest group, organizes this annual event to bring together members of the public with members of Congress. It is the largest advocacy effort of its kind for non-space professionals. Though usually located in Washington, D.C., this year meetings are being held via video conference due to the pandemic.
“I am endlessly inspired by the dedication and passion of our members,” says Casey Dreier, The Planetary Society’s chief advocate. “This is not an easy commitment. We ask a lot of our advocates in time, training, and issue preparation so they can effectively communicate with their representatives in Congress. They don’t do this because they benefit financially from our desired outcomes—they do it because they love space exploration.”
In addition to direct meetings, The Planetary Society has organized a global online campaign to encourage people around the world to contact their government representatives and share the importance of space exploration with their friends and family today. These resources can be found at planetary.org/dayofaction.
Advocates around the world will also take to social media to spread their message using the hashtag #FundSpace.
“Space inspires people.” Dreier says, “We are arguing for making investments today that will help create a better, brighter future for everyone. Space exploration is a profoundly optimistic endeavor that can engage our best qualities as citizens in democratic societies. I’m proud to call these advocates members of The Planetary Society.”
