Pasadena, CA (July 7, 2025) — In a joint statement, every living former head of NASA's Science Mission Directorate SMD — the agency's top science leadership position — has condemned the White House's proposed 47% cuts to NASA science activities in the White House’s fiscal year (FY) 2026 budget proposal. This letter has been transmitted to the leadership of the House and Senate appropriations committees.

The letter, publicly released today, warns that the White House’s budget proposal would “walk away from dozens of current, extraordinarily successful and productive science missions” and halt nearly all future investments in exploration and innovation. The signatories — John Grunsfeld, Alphonso Diaz, Lennard Fisk, Wesley Huntress, Alan Stern, Edward Weiler, and Thomas Zurbuchen — each served as Associate Administrator for NASA's science program. They are calling on Congress to preserve U.S. leadership in space exploration and reject the unprecedented cuts to space science concocted by the White House’s Budget Director, Russ Vought.

“NASA science endeavors are exercises in long-term national commitment that pay dividends to the American people,” they write. “Given the scale of the proposed cuts, their long-term consequences, and the potential loss of human knowledge and inspiration, we unanimously urge Congress to reject the proposed cuts.”

Together, the signatories span nearly four decades of NASA’s scientific leadership serving under every administration from Reagan to Biden.

The full letter can be read here.