Planetary Society logo
  • “Exploration is in our nature.” - Carl Sagan

Planetary Radio • Feb 05, 2021

Space Policy Edition: The Big Picture on U.S. Science Funding

Please accept statistics-cookies to listen to this podcast.

Download MP3

On This Episode

Matt hourihan portrait

Matt Hourihan

Director of the R&D Budget and Policy Program, American Association for the Advancement of Science

Casey dreier tps mars

Casey Dreier

Chief Advocate & Senior Space Policy Adviser for The Planetary Society

Kaplan mat headshot 0114a print

Mat Kaplan

Planetary Radio Host and Producer for The Planetary Society

Matt Hourihan is perhaps the world's expert on how the U.S. government funds basic science and development activities. He joins the show to talk about the big picture of where the money goes, how the focus has changed over time, and the consequences of budget cuts to critical science investments.

Matt Hourihan Portrait
Matt Hourihan Portrait Matt Hourihan, Director of the R&D Budget and Policy Program, American Association for the Advancement of Science.
McMurdo Station
McMurdo Station McMurdo Station on Ross Island, Antarctica, as viewed from Observation Hill.

Related Reading and References