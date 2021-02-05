Planetary Radio • Feb 05, 2021
Space Policy Edition: The Big Picture on U.S. Science Funding
Matt Hourihan
Director of the R&D Budget and Policy Program, American Association for the Advancement of Science
Casey Dreier
Chief Advocate & Senior Space Policy Adviser for The Planetary Society
Mat Kaplan
Planetary Radio Host and Producer for The Planetary Society
Matt Hourihan is perhaps the world's expert on how the U.S. government funds basic science and development activities. He joins the show to talk about the big picture of where the money goes, how the focus has changed over time, and the consequences of budget cuts to critical science investments.