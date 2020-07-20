Planetary Society logo
  "Exploration is in our nature." - Carl Sagan

Give a Presentation

One of the best actions you can take as a space advocate is to teach people in your community about space science and exploration. Our members give talks at club meetings, libraries, community events, and even casual meetups at pubs or cafés.

How to Organize a Talk

Tips from our outreach experts on how to get an opportunity to give a presentation about space, and how to do a great job as a presenter.

These toolkits cover topics that are central to The Planetary Society’s mission. When new toolkits become available we will announce them in our weekly email newsletter, The Downlink.

The Great Chelyabinsk Bolide of February 15, 2013

Planetary Defense Outreach Toolkit

Equipping you to teach people about near-Earth objects, the threat they pose to life on Earth, and what we can do about it.

LightSail 2 artist concept with Earth behind

LightSail Outreach Toolkit

Equipping you to teach people about solar sailing and The Planetary Society's LightSail program.

Email us at outreach@planetary.org with any questions, or to tell us about your presentation.