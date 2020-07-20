One of the best actions you can take as a space advocate is to teach people in your community about space science and exploration. Our members give talks at club meetings, libraries, community events, and even casual meetups at pubs or cafés.
How to Organize a Talk
Tips from our outreach experts on how to get an opportunity to give a presentation about space, and how to do a great job as a presenter.
These toolkits cover topics that are central to The Planetary Society’s mission. When new toolkits become available we will announce them in our weekly email newsletter, The Downlink.
Planetary Defense Outreach Toolkit
Equipping you to teach people about near-Earth objects, the threat they pose to life on Earth, and what we can do about it.
LightSail Outreach Toolkit
Equipping you to teach people about solar sailing and The Planetary Society's LightSail program.
Email us at outreach@planetary.org with any questions, or to tell us about your presentation.