Planetary Defense Outreach Toolkit

This toolkit introduces audiences to planetary defense: protecting Earth from impacts by comets and asteroids. 

While you show the slide deck you can either read the presentation notes or put your own spin on the information the notes provide. 

The infographics below can also be downloaded and printed for you to display or distribute. 

Presentation Slide Deck
Presentation Notes
An Asteroid This Way Comes
An Asteroid This Way Comes What are near-Earth objects and how could they affect us? The Planetary Society / Kim Orr
Defending Earth
Defending Earth The Planetary Society's 5-step plan for tackling the asteroid threat. The Planetary Society / Kim Orr
The Hazard by the Numbers
The Hazard by the Numbers Illustrations: Don Davis; Emily Lakdawalla and Loren A. Roberts for The Planetary Society

For additional preparation, you can check out planetary.org/defense and take our free online Asteroid Defense 101 course to learn more.

Email us at outreach@planetary.org with any questions, or to tell us about your presentation. 