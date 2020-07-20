Planetary Defense Outreach Toolkit

This toolkit introduces audiences to planetary defense: protecting Earth from impacts by comets and asteroids.
While you show the slide deck you can either read the presentation notes or put your own spin on the information the notes provide.
The infographics below can also be downloaded and printed for you to display or distribute.
For additional preparation, you can check out planetary.org/defense and take our free online Asteroid Defense 101 course to learn more.
Email us at outreach@planetary.org with any questions, or to tell us about your presentation.