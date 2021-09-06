Your impact: September equinox 2021

LightSail sails on

More than two years after launching, The Planetary Society’s crowdfunded LightSail 2 spacecraft is still going strong in orbit. The operations team is working to improve performance and to learn more about solar sailing, the spacecraft and its evolution. LightSail 2 is still taking pictures, producing stunning images of the sail in front of Earth while gathering and sharing information about the evolution of the sail over time.



The mission has already taught us a lot, and the next step is to share these new insights with others in space engineering and with the public.

Talking Tech

LightSail 2 mission team members have been presenting to and working with three future solar sail NASA missions (NEA Scout, ACS3 and Solar Cruiser) to share what we’ve learned and feed forward into the future of solar sailing.

This year, the peer-reviewed journal Advances in Space Research published an open-access paper about the LightSail 2 mission. The paper gives an overview of the spacecraft’s hardware and software design, describes the mission’s performance thus far and discusses some of the anomalies encountered during the mission.



Planetary Society Chief Scientist Bruce Betts also gave an invited presentation about the mission to NASA Goddard Space Flight Center’s engineering colloquium, sharing solar sailing directly with another technical community.

Sharing the details of the LightSail 2 mission in academic and technical channels like these helps ensure that the knowledge this mission has enabled can be accessed by space agencies, companies and any others exploring the possibilities of solar sailing.

Bringing LightSail 2 to you



We are excited to announce that LightSail 2 will be included in the FUTURES exhibition opening this November at the world-famous Smithsonian Institute’s Arts and Industry building. A full-scale engineering model of the spacecraft will be on display as well as a quarter-scale model with sails deployed. A video will teach guests about this groundbreaking mission made possible by members like you.

In August, we held a virtual premiere of “Sailing the Light,” a 35-minute documentary film telling the story of our members’ mighty achievement in crowdfunded spaceflight. The film shows the mission’s development, the epic nighttime launch aboard a SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket and what it means to all the people who made this historic advancement possible. You can watch “Sailing the Light” on demand on our YouTube channel and at planetary.org/lightsail.