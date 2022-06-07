Your impact: June Solstice 2022

WINNER: Are we alone? A citizen-science-enabled search for technosignatures



We awarded $49,980 to a team from the University of California at Los Angeles (UCLA) led by Professor Jean-Luc Margot for a citizen science project focusing on the search for extraterrestrial intelligence (SETI).



SETI research looks for signals sent from other worlds — in this case, radio frequency signals. This is the most direct sign of the use of technology (aka technosignatures) on other worlds. This field has often been overlooked and underfunded by federal granting agencies, including NASA, despite being a valid and important component of the search for life beyond Earth. The Planetary Society has a long history of filling this gap by funding SETI projects, including engaging our members in citizen science SETI research.



One of the big challenges in radio SETI research is that radio signals generated by humans can interfere with the detection of signals coming from elsewhere in the cosmos. This project addresses that challenge by engaging citizen scientists to efficiently and accurately separate Earth radio signals that are picked up when searching for extraterrestrial radio signals.



Researchers using the Green Bank Telescope, the largest steerable radio telescope in the world, have already amassed a huge set of radio data from 100 star systems that host exoplanets as well as tens of thousands of nearby stars, and they continue to collect more data all the time.



This new STEP-Grant-funded project will create and implement a citizen science project to sort and classify signals in the data from the Green Bank Telescope. Using the well-established citizen science platform Zooniverse, participants will search the data for Earth radio interference signals so they can be removed. Their classifications will help determine the most promising signals in the data and will also be used to train a machine learning system that can eventually take up the task.



The project is led by Professor Jean-Luc Margot of the UCLA Department of Earth, Planetary and Space Sciences and the Department of Physics and Astronomy along with UCLA Co-investigator Lisa Garibay. STEP Grant funding will also support a paid graduate student, four paid undergraduate students and 40 students and alumni who will be tasked with interacting with the participating citizen scientists.

