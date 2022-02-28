Why you should advocate for planetary defense

Asteroids and comets that come close to Earth can pose a very real threat to our planet. Impacts of any size can cause serious damage on a local scale, and larger near-Earth objects (NEOs) have the potential to cause regional or even global devastation. Although major impacts are very rare, they are bound to happen if we don’t take steps to prevent them.

Planetary defense is the effort to make sure that major impacts don’t happen, and it needs your support.

Humans have the technological capabilities to spot asteroids, track their trajectories and calculate the likelihood of an impact years and even decades before a collision might occur. Right now, space agencies and observatories around the world are already scanning the skies for NEOs. You can find most of these efforts listed in the International Asteroid Warning Network, which coordinates planetary defense efforts to amplify their effectiveness. There is hardly full global participation, though. Every country in the world should be funding astronomers to look for asteroids, since impacts have the potential to affect every country in the world.

Ground-based observing isn’t enough. They are limited by weather, geographical location and the activity of satellites, including new mega-constellations that are sending unprecedented numbers of objects into orbit. To ensure that we are able to see the NEOs that are out there, we now need to add space-based asteroid-hunting telescopes to our planetary defense arsenal.

The United States Congress has approved funding for one such telescope, NEO Surveyor. But this project needs sustained support throughout its development, which is far from certain. No other space agencies are currently developing space telescopes to hunt for NEOs.

Humans also have the potential to create technologies for deflecting an incoming asteroid, given enough warning time. The Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) mission, led by NASA, launched in 2021 and will test the kinetic impactor technique — smashing into an asteroid to change its trajectory. This is the first and only mission ever to test an asteroid deflection technique; it should be in better company. More techniques need to be developed and tested if humans are to successfully avoid an impact.

It is within humanity’s power to avoid disaster if we face the asteroid threat head-on. All of the necessary efforts require sustained and coordinated investment from every country in the world.

This is where you come in.

Wherever you live, you can help defend our planet from impacts. Government spending on public programs reflects the interests of the people. When you tell your government leaders that you value investment in planetary defense — which includes finding, tracking, characterizing, and deflecting NEOs — you are doing your part to help make these investments possible.

The Planetary Society equips and empowers people like you around the world to advocate for planetary defense investments. Learn more about our annual Day of Action to find out how you can do your part to defend our planet.

