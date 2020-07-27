Perseverance Rover Scientists Make Plans for Mars

Kjartan Kinch

I am a Mastcam-Z Co-Investigator and an associate professor at the Niels Bohr Institute of the University of Copenhagen in Copenhagen, Denmark. I am one of two group leads for the “Crater Floor” strategic science planning group.

I had my first experience with Mars research as a student during the Spirit and Opportunity rover missions. I worked on those missions for many years as a Pancam Payload Downlink Lead and have studied the motion of airborne dust at the rover landing sites based on observations of the Pancam calibration targets (see the great article about those targets in the Jan/Feb 2004 issue of The Planetary Report). Since then, I have worked also on the camera team for the Curiosity rover and now on the Mastcam-Z team on the Perseverance rover, where I have been leading the design, manufacture and testing of the new calibration targets for the Mastcam-Z cameras.

Although I have extensive experience from previous Mars rover missions, I was trained as an astrophysicist and have focused on instrument issues related to camera calibration and performance for much of my career. I was therefore excited and a little bit apprehensive to be asked to co-lead the “Crater Floor” working group. Although I have contributed to studies of Jezero crater before it was chosen as the landing site, many team members have a much more solid geology background than I do. Luckily the “Crater Floor” group is a strong, qualified, and supportive team, and the role of the group lead is not to be an all-knowing dictator but rather to guide discussion and present group consensus to the wider team.

We began the strategic process by arguing about our name. Originally the term “Crater Floor” was used in the scientific literature about Jezero crater to describe the relatively flat plain in the center and bottom of the crater. As it turns out, though, for experts in terrestrial and planetary impact craters the term “Crater Floor” has a specific technical meaning, describing the material in the bottom of a pristine impact crater shortly after formation. This is not, by fairly general consensus, what we will encounter in the present “floor” deposits of Jezero crater. Jezero is ancient and filled with probably close to a kilometer of material that accumulated in the time since the impact. Eventually we agreed to live with slightly sloppy terminology and keep referring to the “Crater Floor” deposits of Jezero Crater, just keeping in mind that these materials are not the original crater floor.

What exactly, then, is the nature of the deposits on the current crater floor? In short: we do not know. They might be water-transported sediment deposited when Jezero was a lake, or flood deposits laid down during a late reactivation of the river system after the lake had dried out; they might be volcanic ash or lava; they could have originated as wind-blown sand or dust, or maybe it is all or some of the above: the crater floor contains several discernably different layers that may have formed by entirely different processes.

More, perhaps, than any of the other groups, the crater floor group has many hypotheses (some published in the scientific literature and others just speculatively discussed) but few firm conclusions. Although members of the group have opinions and preferences among the various hypotheses, none of the possibilities are likely to be truly ruled out before we land. Luckily, we will most likely land right on the crater floor, and so we may get a lot of answers early in the mission. For now, we do our best to systematically list the many hypotheses, describe the existing orbital observations that support or conflict with each hypothesis, and predict what rover instrument observations can be used to confirm or rule out any of the hypotheses – and where exactly these observations can best be made.

For me, the chance to shape the strategic guidance for the first part of the mission is really exciting, and I truly enjoy the stimulating discussions as the group tries to get a grip on the many hypotheses for the origin and nature of the materials on the Jezero crater floor.