Day of Action 2024 - Participant Information
Information on this page is intended for paid registrants of the 2024 Day of Action in Washington, D.C.
Thank you for signing up for the Day of Action! This page provides information and materials so participants can prepare for their trip and for their meetings. It will be updated as more details become available.
Important dates:
- February 29th: End of early registration discounts
- April 28th: Afternoon training session (participation required).
- April 29th: Congressional meetings (schedules will vary).
Tentative Schedule:
- Sunday, April 28th:
- 1pm - 5pm: In-person training
- 5pm - 8pm: Casual dinner and member gathering, location TBD
- Monday, April 29th:
- 9am - 5pm: Congressional meetings, schedules vary
- 5pm - 8pm: Post-event meetup
Required Prep for the Training Session on April 28th:
- Complete the Space Advocacy 101 online course (or revisit Lessons 6 & 7 if you've already taken it)
- Review The Planetary Society's Space Policy & Advocacy Principles
- Review The Planetary Society's Recommendations to the Biden Administration
- Fill out the legislator prep worksheet for your two Senators and your House representative
Optional "Deep Prep" Resources
Deep prep resources provide additional detail that some participants may find helpful and illuminating. These are optional but obviously recommended!
- The latest public polling for NASA and the space agency's economic impact
- NASA's FY 2024 Budget tracking page
Questions?
Please email any questions to [email protected].