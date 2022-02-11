Day of Action Deep Prep: Artemis

Legislation

The immediate political issue is whether NASA should contract a second provider for the HLS, as it did for commercial crew and commercial cargo. The argument is that a second HSL contract would provide critical program redundancy should Starship be delayed or fail.

In June of 2021 the Senate passed the United States Innovation and Competition Act of 2021, a sprawling bill addressing science, technology, and manufacturing needs throughout the country. Within it was a full NASA authorization bill, which directs the space agency to select a second HLS provider, it authorizes up to $10 billion over the next 5 years (authorizing, in this case, is not the same as an appropriation, which is an annual process and the responsibility of a separate congressional committee).

The Planetary Society’s view is that this is a “nice-to-have” — redundancy is important but not critical, given the past performance of SpaceX, and that a second provider would have to be supported by “new funding”, that is, funding not taken from any other part of the agency. Given a choice between a second HLS provider and other NASA initiatives — particularly in science or Artemis related — we must choose the wider set of programs. If the money is to be added, then it’s good policy. If Congress is unwilling to fund a second provider, then we shouldn’t force NASA to have an unfunded liability.

Both the Senate and House FY 2022 appropriations provide a minor bump to the requested HLS funding, but neither provides an increase on the scale of supporting a 2nd provider.

NASA's Management of the Artemis Missions (IG-22-003)

I recommend Sections I and II at a minimum (III is a bit technical). Why NASA chose Starship

My analysis of why Starship is a savvy move by NASA for pursuing a true “Moon-to-Mars” strategy.

