The President's Budget Request for NASA for fiscal year 2025 is $25.4 billion, a modest 2% increase over 2024. The budget proposes flat or diminished funding for most directorates within the agency, a product of strict budget caps placed on federal spending by Congress in 2023.
The President's FY 2025 Budget Request for NASA
|2024 Enacted
|2025 PBR
|% Change
|NASA
|$24,875
|$25,384
|+2%
|Science
|$7,334
|$7,566
|+1%
|↳ Planetary Science
|$2,717
|$2,732
|+1%
|↳ Mars Sample Return
|$300M to $949M
|TBD
|-
|↳ Earth Science
|$2,195
|$2,379
|+12%
|↳ Astrophysics
|$1,530
|$1,578
|+3%
|↳ Heliophysics
|$805
|$787
|-2%
|↳ Biological & Physical Science
|$88
|$91
|+4%
|Deep Space Exploration
|$7,666
|$7,618
|-1%
|↳ Orion Crew Vehicle
|$1,339
|$1,031
|-7%
|↳ SLS
|$2,600
|$2,423
|-7%
|↳ Human Landing System
|$1,881
|$1,896
|+1%
|Space Technology
|$1,100
|$1,182
|+7%
|Space Operations
|$4,220
|$4,390
|+4%
|↳ Commercial LEO Development
|$228
|$170
|-26%
|Aeronautics
|$935
|$966
|+3%
|STEM Engagement
|$143
|$143.5
|0%
|Safety, Security, & Mission Services
|$3,129
|$3,044
|-3%
|Construction and Environmental Compliance
|$300
|$424
|+41%
|NASA Inspector General
|$47.6
|$50.5
|+6%
All values are in millions of dollars. Directorate/top-level line-items are in boldface, divisions and major projects are in standard formatting; sub-programs are in italics. All major directorates are listed. Only selected divisions and projects are included. For further detail see the FY 2025 NASA Budget Request.
Explore this data. View historical NASA budget data, including breakdowns by fiscal year, and comparisons to total U.S. spending and GDP, on this Google Spreadsheet.
NASA's budget during the Biden Administration. The vertical axis displays both NASA's total congressional appropriation in billions of dollars and the amount requested by the President. The horizontal axis is fiscal year. NASA's full budget history dataset is available to view or to download as an Excel spreadsheet.
