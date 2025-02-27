Your space trivia

Question #2: Three real-life astronauts for NASA also served aboard Star Trek’s U.S.S. Enterprise: two on the original ship (NX-01 from "Star Trek: Enterprise") and one on the Enterprise-D (from “Star Trek: The Next Generation”). Can you name them all? And for a bonus point, can you tell us what else those three NASA astronauts have in common (other than being cool NASA astronauts who were also on "Star Trek")? — Mel Powell, USA

Answer: Mae Jemison, Mike Fincke, and Terry Virts

Bonus answer: They each flew on exactly one Space Shuttle mission (different missions), and all three were on board the Endeavour.