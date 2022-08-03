The Cost of SLS and Orion

NASA reports the official cost of the SLS as $11.8 billion over that same period ($2.7 billion in formulation/design and $9.1 billion for development and implementation). The discrepancy is explained by noting that the $11.8 billion value only includes expenses related to the first launch of the SLS, and does not capture pre-formulation work nor costs associated with the production and development of future rockets and upgraded equipment already underway. As of 2022, NASA states that the development of the Artemis I SLS cost 42.5% more than originally projected.

There is a similar explanation behind the multiple amounts quoted for the Orion capsule, which NASA estimates will cost $13.8 billion to develop through its first crewed launch in 2024. The project began in 2006 as part of NASA’s now-defunct Constellation program. Congress saved it from cancelation in 2010, repurposing it as a deep space crew vehicle exclusively for launch on the SLS. NASA’s accounting for the current program officially began in 2012, and it is from this date that the $13.8 billion amount applies. This amount is 37.4% higher than originally planned to get Orion crew-ready for Artemis II.

Exploration Ground Systems (EGS) provides for the launch services and hardware necessary to launch SLS and Orion into space. It includes such projects at the mobile launcher platforms, crawler-transporters, software development, and upgrades to the Vehicle Assembly Building to accommodate the SLS. Due to “poorly defined requirements, poor contractor performance, and increased material cost” NASA states that the EGS program has cost 40% more than originally expected.