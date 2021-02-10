The Planetary Society Presents NASA Recommendations to the Biden-Harris Administration
“Just think, your gift to the future could be a Mars rock, collected by men and women of this generation, sitting in the Oval Office of a future president.”
For Immediate Release
10 Feb 2021
Contact
Danielle Gunn
Email: [email protected]
Phone: +1-626-793-5100
Pasadena, CA (February 10, 2021) — The Planetary Society, the world’s largest independent space interest organization, released a paper outlining 5 recommendations for how the Biden administration can use NASA to support science, grow the nation’s economy, and protect the planet.
The recommendations are to:
Deepen our commitment to NASA’s science programs
Continue human spaceflight on the path from the Moon to Mars
Take active steps to protect the planet from dangerous asteroids and comets
Use NASA as a tool to grow our economy, enhance our manufacturing base, nurture our skilled workforce, and strengthen international alliances
Implement the “5 over 5” plan: annual 5% increases to NASA’s budget over the next five years
Taken together, these recommendations provide a proven pathway to galvanizing the nation by way of an invigorated space program. They are both achievable and affordable; inspirational and eminently practical. These investments benefit the taxpayer directly through economic, safety, and workforce benefits; indirectly via the inspiration of a new generation of scientists, engineers, and critical-thinkers; and spiritually, through the profound nature of new discoveries and insights into our cosmos.
As the nation begins to look forward past the COVID-19 pandemic, decisions must be made now to help set the groundwork for the coming economic and social recovery. NASA’s exploration and science programs can contribute to that recovery. The Planetary Society and its worldwide membership stand ready to support the new administration and Congress as they consider NASA’s future.
In an accompanying video, Bill Nye, CEO of the Planetary Society, said:
“By the end of the decade I believe we could see humans return to the Moon. I believe we could see a fleet of spacecraft exploring our nearby worlds, searching for life and peering deeper into the cosmos than ever before. We could better understand the Earth’s climate. Just think, your gift to the future could be a Mars rock, collected by men and women of this generation, sitting in the Oval Office of a future President. President Biden and Vice-President Harris, I urge you to embrace the opportunity that is NASA. Space exploration is not something done 'out there.' It’s done here, for all of us, in our nation, and on Earth.”
Press Resources
Casey Dreier, Chief Advocate and Senior Space Policy Adviser, is available for interviews. Please arrange with Danielle Gunn, chief communications officer, at [email protected]
Planetary Society Report: NASA Recommendations for the Biden Administration
About The Planetary Society
The Planetary Society has inspired millions of people to explore other worlds and seek other life. With the mission to empower the world's citizens to advance space science and exploration, its international membership makes the non-governmental Planetary Society the largest space interest group in the world. Carl Sagan, Bruce Murray and Louis Friedman founded The Planetary Society in 1980. Bill Nye, a longtime member of The Planetary Society's Board, serves as CEO.
###