Pasadena, CA (December 17, 2024) — The Planetary Society, the world’s largest independent space interest organization, commends the work of the Planetary Science Caucus in leading a bipartisan letter supporting a higher topline and addressing the challenges facing NASA as part of the fiscal year 2025 budget negotiations. The letter, addressed to House and Senate appropriations leadership, is signed by 22 elected representatives from 10 states and the District of Columbia. The letter is available here.

“Letters like this, with the support of a diverse coalition of members of Congress, are indicative of the far-reaching and unifying nature of space exploration,” said The Planetary Society’s Chief of Space Policy Casey Dreier. “We are grateful for the work of the Planetary Science Caucus to advance a vision of a strong space exploration program that unites people around the world in the pursuit of groundbreaking discoveries, expands humanity’s understanding of the Universe, and inspires future generations.”

In announcing the letter, Caucus Co-Chair Rep. Judy Chu (D-CA) and Co-Chair Rep. Don Bacon (R-NE) reiterated that “Congress has the responsibility—and the opportunity—to restore federal funding and ensure that NASA and its commercial partners have sufficient resources to meet national priorities, safeguard our scientific progress, maintain our world-class workforce, and expand our understanding of the Universe and Earth’s place within it.”

This letter comes at a critical time, as Congress negotiates funding levels for FY 2025. NASA is facing unprecedented budgetary pressures due to inflation and federal spending cuts, which have resulted in delays, cancellations, and growing challenges to maintaining the nation’s leadership in space science and exploration. The letter underscores the importance of reversing this trend by prioritizing investments in NASA and its Science Mission Directorate.

The incoming Trump Administration and the 119th Congress will have an opportunity to shape NASA’s trajectory during this pivotal period. By providing the necessary funding and direction, they can ensure that NASA continues to serve as a vital public institution that leverages commercial innovation and international collaboration to advance scientific knowledge. As a cornerstone of U.S. leadership in space exploration, NASA not only inspires the world but also fuels innovation, serves as an economic engine, and strengthens the United States’ global leadership.