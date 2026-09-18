The Planetary Society announces partnership with GalaxyBox

PASADENA, Calif. (Sept. 18, 2026) — The Planetary Society announced a new partnership with GalaxyBox - the subscription box for space enthusiasts. GalaxyBox brings unique space-themed accessories, merchandise, and memorabilia every two months to subscribers around the globe. The two organizations have a shared mission of engaging with a growing community of space advocates.

“Through our partnership with The Planetary Society, GalaxyBox brings space enthusiasts even closer to the discoveries, missions, and ideas shaping our future beyond Earth. Together, we want to inspire curiosity and make space exploration accessible to everyone,” GalaxyBox Co-founder, Tristan.

As part of the partnership, The Planetary Society will be featured in GalaxyBox magazine inserts. “We’re excited to partner with GalaxyBox as they expand in the U.S. market. We look forward to sharing The Planetary Society’s mission with GalaxyBox subscribers,” Director of Strategic Giving, Haley Jain Haggerstone shared.

In addition to collectibles, the boxes contain space content and knowledge suitable for space fans of all interest levels. This is where The Planetary Society will provide additional value to subscribers. To learn more, check out the GalaxyBox website: https://galaxybox.us/