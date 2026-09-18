The Planetary Society announces partnership with GalaxyBox
For Immediate Release
September 18, 2026
Contact
Haley Jain Haggerstone
Email: [email protected]
Phone: +1-626-793-5100
PASADENA, Calif. (Sept. 18, 2026) — The Planetary Society announced a new partnership with GalaxyBox - the subscription box for space enthusiasts. GalaxyBox brings unique space-themed accessories, merchandise, and memorabilia every two months to subscribers around the globe. The two organizations have a shared mission of engaging with a growing community of space advocates.
“Through our partnership with The Planetary Society, GalaxyBox brings space enthusiasts even closer to the discoveries, missions, and ideas shaping our future beyond Earth. Together, we want to inspire curiosity and make space exploration accessible to everyone,” GalaxyBox Co-founder, Tristan.
As part of the partnership, The Planetary Society will be featured in GalaxyBox magazine inserts. “We’re excited to partner with GalaxyBox as they expand in the U.S. market. We look forward to sharing The Planetary Society’s mission with GalaxyBox subscribers,” Director of Strategic Giving, Haley Jain Haggerstone shared.
In addition to collectibles, the boxes contain space content and knowledge suitable for space fans of all interest levels. This is where The Planetary Society will provide additional value to subscribers. To learn more, check out the GalaxyBox website: https://galaxybox.us/
About GalaxyBox
Every two months, GalaxyBox takes you inside a new space theme—from the Apollo missions and Mars exploration to the James Webb Space Telescope, deep space, and beyond. Each edition features a surprise selection of carefully chosen items, including mission patches, model kits, apparel, educational content, and collectibles. Subscribers are also automatically entered to win the BlackBox, a special edition filled with rare and exclusive space items. Ready for your next mission?
About The Planetary Society
The Planetary Society is the world's largest and most influential space interest organization. Founded in 1980 by astronomer Carl Sagan with Bruce Murray and Louis Friedman of NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory, the 501(c)(3) nonprofit is led today by CEO Jenn Vaughn and championed by Chief Ambassador Bill Nye. Members and donors fund programs in science and technology, public outreach, and advocacy. This work advances the exploration of space, the search for life beyond Earth, and the defense of our planet from dangerous asteroids and comets. Learn more at planetary.org.
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