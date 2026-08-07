The Planetary Society Announces Partnership with Earth Moves

Pasadena, CA (August 07, 2026) — The Planetary Society today announced a new partnership with Norway-based astronomical watch designer Earth Moves. Earth Moves creates digital and mechanical watches that display real near-Earth celestial mechanics—lunar orbit, tides, and day/night cycles—right on the wrist. These elegant timepieces are unique in their design and display function, and are well suited for The Planetary Society’s members and astronomy fans everywhere.

Earth Moves is a time concept designed by Brage Johansen. They display timekeeping on a 24-hour cycle that follows the actual rotation of the Earth. The watch indicates where the wearer is on Earth’s surface relative to one’s latitude and longitude. Earth Moves timepieces also track the tides, and the moon design complications are synchronized with the lunar cycle. They are available for pre-order and the first batch are expected to be delivered at the end of 2026.

Earth Moves will also be participating in the 2026 Total Solar Eclipse Expedition in Egypt TapKat sweepstakes. Two lucky winners will receive a trip to Egypt with Sirius Travel to view the 2027 Solar Eclipse, a pair of Celestron EclipSmart 10x42mm Solar Porro Binoculars, and an astronomical watch from Earth Moves. The Total Solar Eclipse Expedition in Egypt is a fundraising campaign that will support The Planetary Society’s mission to inspire a worldwide community to advance the scientific exploration of space.

“We’re excited about this new partnership with Earth Moves” said Chief Advancement Officer Richard Chute. “The watch design helps wearers to feel more naturally connected to the rhythms of time, but to the celestial bodies – our sun and moon – that create that experience. And, every watch sold helps support the Society and its work to inspire a worldwide community to advance the scientific exploration of space.”

“In the next years we are entering a new space era—one where humankind expands into near space, settles on the Moon, takes better care of nature on Earth, and gains a deeper understanding of the solar system and our place within it.” says Founder Brage Johansen of Earth Moves. “We share and support the mission of Planetary Society to level up our understanding of the connection between space, nature, people, and time.”

About Earth Moves

Earth Moves develops a new concept of time that links near-Earth astronomy with natural processes on Earth. The company’s portfolio includes digital apps and mechanical watches that make space-related and natural phenomena easier to understand. Based in Norway and inspired by the midnight sun and aurora borealis, Earth Moves creates products at the intersection of science, design, and timekeeping. Learn more at www.earthmoves.com.

