Pasadena, CA (January 26, 2026) — After 15 years of transformative leadership, Bill Nye will step down as CEO of The Planetary Society and transition into two new roles: Vice Chair of the Board of Directors and the newly created role of Chief Ambassador, the organization announced today. Jennifer Vaughn, the Society’s longtime Chief Operating Officer, will become Chief Executive Officer on February 17, 2026, marking a seamless transfer of leadership.

This announcement comes on the 15th anniversary of Bill Nye becoming CEO, a role he accepted in 2010 after serving on the organization’s Board of Directors — and more than four decades after joining as a charter member in 1980. Over the past decade and a half, Nye helped guide The Planetary Society through a period of historic growth and scientific impact, advancing its mission to empower people everywhere to advance space science and exploration.

“After 15 years as The Planetary Society’s chief executive officer, I’m stepping down — or aside. I will transition out of my role as CEO — but I won’t be stepping away from The Planetary Society,” said Bill Nye in a statement published on The Planetary Society’s website. “Jenn Vaughn has been my closest partner in leading the organization. She helped craft our mission, and she is a natural leader with a clear vision for the future. We could not be in better hands.”

Under Nye’s leadership, The Planetary Society:

Championed and launched LightSail 1 and 2, the first small spacecraft to successfully demonstrate solar sailing in Earth orbit, funded by members and recognized by TIME and Popular Science.

Supported cutting-edge science research through The Planetary Society’s STEP (Science and Technology Empowered by the Public) grant program.

Played a pivotal advocacy role in missions like New Horizons, Europa Clipper, Mars microphones, and the development of PlanetVac, which successfully flew on a lunar mission.

Strengthened planetary defense through global support for asteroid tracking via the Shoemaker NEO Grant Program.

Elevated public policy impact by establishing the Planetary Science Caucus in Congress and founding the Day of Action, which mobilizes hundreds of citizen advocates annually.

Deepened public engagement through large-scale celebrations like Planetfest, eclipse festivals, and the launch of educational initiatives including the Planetary Academy for children.

The Society also experienced significant internal growth and evolution under Nye’s tenure, leading the organization through its first-ever comprehensive fundraising effort through the $40 million Beyond the Horizon campaign. Under his leadership, annual philanthropic support grew by nearly 300%, from $2.8 million in 2010 to $8.2 million in 2025 — a reflection of the Society’s expanding impact, deepening member engagement, and growing global reach.

As Chief Ambassador, Nye will continue to serve on the organization’s board as Vice Chair and represent The Planetary Society publicly through media, advocacy, and events — most notably continuing his work in Washington, D.C.

Incoming CEO Jennifer Vaughn has been with The Planetary Society since 1996 and has served as Chief Operating Officer since 2011. Her leadership spans strategy, membership growth, fundraising, education and outreach programs, science funding initiatives, and organizational operations. She is also a proud Planetary Society member.

“This is a moment of both reflection and renewal,” said Vaughn. “Bill’s vision, energy, and belief in our mission have helped shape who we are today. I’m honored to carry that legacy forward and lead the Society into its next chapter.”

The leadership transition reflects years of thoughtful succession planning and a commitment to organizational continuity. The Planetary Society remains an independent, member-funded nonprofit with a global reach, advocating for space exploration, advancing science and technology, and engaging the public in the wonders of the Cosmos.

