Members of the Save NASA Science campaign - representing a diverse coalition of academic, commercial, nonprofit, and professional space science organizations - extend sincere congratulations to Jared Isaacman on his nomination to be NASA Administrator. Mr. Isaacman is an outspoken proponent for space exploration and the role of NASA in driving the space research enterprise, and has publicly stated his interest in accelerating the pace of science missions.

We continue to express grave concern for the cuts proposed by the Office of Management & Budget in the FY2026 budget request for NASA. Thousands of space advocates have rallied nationwide over the past year in support of a balanced program for space science, and Congress has, in a bipartisan manner, largely rejected the proposed cuts as destructive to the nation's long-term interests.

Building on the momentum of the historic Save NASA Science day of action just one month ago, we reiterate the need to maintain steady funding to develop and operate flight projects that answer critical scientific questions, address the workforce crisis through improved communication and institutional support, and ensure future discoveries are made possible by investing in scientific research and STEM education.

As we look to the future of NASA in FY 2026 and beyond, we stand ready to work with the NASA Administrator and their leadership team to accelerate scientific discovery, protect American leadership in fundamental research, and inspire the next generation of doers.