Today, we celebrate the launch of a mission that can help answer one of humanity's greatest questions: could life exist beyond Earth? NASA's Europa Clipper has successfully launched, beginning its journey to Jupiter’s moon Europa — a place that holds the potential for life in its vast, hidden ocean.

We extend congratulations to the entire mission team, whose decades of dedication and hard work enabled this historic mission. Europa Clipper is more than just a triumph of engineering; it’s also a testament to what public support can accomplish. Thanks to the tireless advocacy of space enthusiasts, including the members of The Planetary Society, Europa Clipper is now on its way to unlock the mysteries of one of the most promising places to find other life in our Solar System.