"Should he be confirmed, we look forward to working with Mr. Isaacman to ensure NASA's space science and exploration ambitions succeed."
December 04, 2024
The Planetary Society, the world’s largest independent space interest organization, issued the following statement on President-elect Trump’s intention to nominate Jared Isaacman for NASA administrator:
"The Planetary Society believes that space exploration provides a unique public service: it instills a spirit of adventure, motivates individuals to tackle hard problems, and inspires curiosity about the Cosmos. Space brings out the best in us. Jared Isaacman, who was announced today as President-elect Donald Trump’s pick for NASA Administrator, demonstrates a shared commitment to these values via his actions. His self-funded Inspiration4 and Polaris Dawn missions raised the bar for private spaceflight achievements while inspiring the public. We also share his commitment for humans to walk on the Moon and Mars and that space should serve the public good.
Though The Planetary Society does not endorse political nominees, should he be confirmed, we look forward to working with Mr. Isaacman to ensure NASA’s space science and exploration ambitions succeed in the coming administration."
